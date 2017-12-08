Royal Enfield Announces Sale Of 15 Limited Edition Stealth Black Classic 500

Royal Enfield has announced an online sale of 15 limited edition Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles. Priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh, the bikes were a part of the 'National Security Guards' Motorcycle Expedition 'Fight Against Terror' ride in September 2017. The campaign is called 'Tribute to the Bravehearts' and will have the bikes go on sale online on December 13 2017 on at www.royalenfield.com/bravehearts. Interested buyers can register themselves for the intent to purchase the model starting today. The bike will be decorated with the NSG insignia, distinguishing them from the other bikes on Classic 500 bikes on sale. The profits from the sale of these 15 bikes will go to a not-for-profit initiative called Prerna for differently abled children, the company announced.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black motorcycles were a part of NSG's 40 day expedition, aimed at spreading awareness about fighting terrorism and serving the nation. The bikes covered over 8000 km across the country. The NSG motorcycle expedition also commemorated the NSG's 33 years of service to the nation.

The sale for the 15 motorcycles will go live on December 13 and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Post registration, users will be given a unique code which would be required to participate in the sale. On the sale day, participants will have pay a booking amount of ₹ 15,000 to reserve one of the 15 bikes of their choice.

Based on the Royal Enfield Classic 500, the Stealth black edition is the latest colour to be available on the bike, and also introduced a rear disc brake on the cruiser. The Classic 500 is one of the more popular products from the bike maker and is offered in a host of colour options. The Stealth Black edition brings stellar styling to the motorcycle.

