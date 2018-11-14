Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.50 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 come in three variants - Standard, Classic and Custom. The bikes have been launched at a starting price of Rs. 2.50 Lakh for the Interceptor and Rs. 2.65 lakh from the Continental GT.

View Photos
Royal Enfield CEO Siddhartha Lal and President Rudratej Singh announcing the prices of the bikes

Royal Enfield today officially launched the company's new 650 cc twins - Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT India. Introduced at a starting price of ₹ 2.50 Lakh for the Interceptor and ₹ 2.65 lakh from the Continental GT, both the bikes will be offered in three variants - Standard, Classic, and Custom. The top-of-the-line Custom variant of the Interceptor 650 is priced at 2.70 lakh which Continental GT 650 Custom is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Goa). These prices have truly surpassed our expectations. In some states, the prices will start as low as ₹ 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

NA * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Powering both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is a new 649 cc, air and oil cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and develops 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. We have already ridden both the motorcycles and the engine is possibly the smoothest and most powerful Royal Enfield engine we have ever experienced. About 80 per cent of the torque is available from 2500 rpm and a flat torque curve results in ample power all the way till about 6000 rpm. Sending power to the rear wheels is a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch, for a lighter lever operation. The bikes are capable of speeds in excess of 160 kmph.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review

Visually, both the Royal Enfield 650 twins are designed based on the original motorcycles of 1960-70s. The bikes come with a retro flavour and use an all-new frame developed by RE subsidiary Harris Performance in the UK. Furthermore, the chassis of both the bikes have been optimised to offer excellent handling and superior comfort. In terms of dimensions, the bikes measure 1024 mm in height and have a ground clearance of 174 mm. The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will have a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres, while the Interceptor 650's fuel tank will be slightly larger at 13.7 litres.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review

0 Comments

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 will come with the conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers for the rear suspension. Braking will be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes will come with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes will also ride on large 18-inch wheels wire-spoked wheels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650
Honda Gold Wing
Honda
Gold Wing
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson
CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson
Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson
Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750
Indian Scout
Indian
Scout
Indian Roadmaster
Indian
Roadmaster
Indian Chieftain
Indian
Chieftain
TAGS :
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Interceptor 650 Continental GT 650 Royal Enfield 650 Twins

Latest News

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.50 Lakh
Ford, Walmart To Collaborate On Designing Automated-Vehicle Delivery
Ford, Walmart To Collaborate On Designing Automated-Vehicle Delivery
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Live Blog: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Live Blog: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At Rs. 2.34 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Prices Leaked; Starts At Rs. 2.34 Lakh
'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
'F1 Race in India Was Strange Because It Was Such a Poor Place': Lewis Hamilton
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Spied, Detailed Interior And Exterior Pictures
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
France Unveils 500 Million Euros In Aid To Motorists
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
New Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Teased With Wire Sculptures
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
BMW India Kick Starts Online Sales Of Its Cars
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
Kyocera Introduces 3D Displaying System For Safe Driving
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650: Price Expectation
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Waymo To Start Driverless Car Service In The United States Next Month
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg
Nissan Inaugurates New R&D Centre In St. Petersburg

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 28.45 - 30.19 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 52.94 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 13.34 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 19.19 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.57 Lakh *
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
₹ 13.45 Lakh *
Indian Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
₹ 41.3 Lakh *
Indian Chieftain
Indian Chieftain
₹ 33.9 Lakh *
View More
Explore Interceptor 650
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Live Blog: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 India Launch Live Blog: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Hero Xtreme 200R Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities