Royal Enfield 650 Twins have a waiting period of 3 months

The much awaited Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced at ₹ 2.5 Lakh and Continental GT 650 priced slightly higher at ₹ 2.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) are finally available at the Royal Enfield showrooms and can be booked for an amount of ₹ 5000. However, the catch is that those eying for them will have to wait for three months to get hands on their motorcycles. According to the dealer sources, Royal Enfield will start with the deliveries of the Interceptor 650 by the end of January while the Continental GT 650 deliveries are likely to begun a week later in the first week of February.

We reached out to several dealers across three metro cities- Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and all on a common note gave the same timeline. Executives at the Delhi based company owned Royal Enfield dealership shared that the motorcycle maker will start with the deliveries in the metro cities first and sooner will take it across India. Though none of the dealers shared exact details about the booking numbers, they said that they have been receiving enquiries for about two months which suddenly spiked from the day of the launch. The dealers have also started with the test-rides of the 650 Twins and in some cases have also provided door-step test rides at the homes or offices of the prospective buyers. They also mentioned that the customers who have taken the test rides were impressed with the refined and smooth cruising nature, especially of the Interceptor 650.

The new Royal Enfield motorcycles- Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a new 648 cc, counter balanced parallel-twin cylinder engine which produces 47 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. Both the twins are being assembled at Royal Enfield's Oragadam plant in Chennai which is its parent company, Eicher's second manufacturing hub in India.

