Royal Enfield 650 cc Flat-Track Motorcycle Unveiled

Royal Enfield took the wraps off a 650 cc flat-track motorcycle, based on its new platform that also underpins the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The flat-tracker was revealed at the company's UK technical centre in UK and this comes just days after Royal Enfield announced the opening of its 'Slide School', a flat-track racing school which will be organised in collaboration with Big Rock Moto Park and also the FT 411, which is a flat-track motorcycle based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan

Also Read: Royal Enfield Reveals Custom Himalayan Flat-Tracker

(The frame and the swingarm has been built by Harris Performance UK)

The Royal Enfield 650 Flat-Tracker uses a new frame which has been manufactured by Harris Performance, owned by Royal Enfield. The box-section swingarm is also new and the bike uses an Ohlins monoshock in place of the twin shock absorbers on the production models. Also, there is an S&S performance big bore kit which increases the displacement to 750 cc. The state of tune is different and the bike is also fitted with pod air filters for better performance. The bike also features upswept exhaust similar to other AMA flat-track bikes. The size of the wheels have also been increased by an inch, from 18-inch on the stock bike to 19-inch on the flat-track version. Parts such as the handlebars, footpegs, even the yokes have been custom-built to accommodate the requirements for flat-track racing.

(The Twin Tracker also gets a S&S big bore kit, bumping up displacement from 650 cc to 750 cc and new air filters)

Now the big question! Are the Himalayan FT 411 and the 650 cc 'Twin Tracker' just one-off concepts or will these lead to future production ready models as well. We know that the championship winning Indian FTR 750 already gave birth to the Indian FTR 1200, which we believe is a good motorcycle. It is too early but there is definite possibility that both the FT 411 and the Twin Tracker could make it to production with a few changes, in the near future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.