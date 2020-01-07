New Cars and Bikes in India

Rolls-Royce's Global Sales Grew 25% In 2019

In 2019, Rolls-Royce registered its best-ever sales performance, by delivering a record 5,152 cars globally, witnessing a growth of 25 per cent.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Rolls-Royce sold a record 5,152 cars in 2019, compared with 4,107 units in the prior year

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV, Cullinan, just a year after the launch.

The 116-year-old British company said it sold a record 5,152 cars in 2019, compared with 4,107 units in the prior year.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Cars

Phantom

Ghost

Cullinan

Wraith

Dawn

"Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020," Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said in a statement.

The Cullinan was unveiled in 2018.

The BMW-owned brand's strong numbers serve as a breather at a time when the global automobile industry is still grappling with various challenges amid a broader economic slowdown that dented sales of automakers such as Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co.

0 Comments

North America continued to be the biggest contributor with about a third of Rolls-Royce's total sales, followed by China and Europe.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Phantom with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce
Phantom

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom
₹ 11.1 - 13.26 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
₹ 6.07 - 6.54 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
₹ 8.2 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Rolls-Royce Wraith
₹ 6.42 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
₹ 6.92 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Exclusive: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Coming To India
Exclusive: Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Coming To India
Hyundai, Uber Reveal New S-A1 Concept For Urban Air Mobility, At CES 2020
Hyundai, Uber Reveal New S-A1 Concept For Urban Air Mobility, At CES 2020
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities