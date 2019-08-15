Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Edition Bids Farewell With Just 50 Units To Be Produced

The Rolls-Royce Ghost was instrumental in bringing down the average of the brand's buyer to 43 years

Legendary British auto marque Rolls-Royce has pulled the wraps off the super exclusive Ghost Zenith Edition. The new collector's edition of the Rolls-Royce Ghost is restricted to just 50 examples and marks 10 years of the current generation model before the all-new generation model arrives and is expected to make its debut next year. The automaker says that the Ghost Zenith Edition will feature the highest levels of bespoke ever seen on a Ghost collection car, similar to the Phantom VII Zenith edition that was introduced in 2016 to mark the end of production of the previous generation model.

The Ghost Zenith Edition takes styling inspiration from the 2009 200EX showcased at Geneva

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, "The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history."

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Edition takes a number design details from the 2009 Rolls-Royce 200EX concept that previewed the Ghost at the Geneva Motor Show that year. On the Zenith edition, the interior gets an ingot placed on the centre console made from the original concept car's Spirit of Ecstacy hood ornament that has been melted down. The ingot is engraved with three key design lines of Ghost and the plaque details its significant origins. The Collection's own Spirit of Ecstasy and clock are engraved with the name - Zenith edition.

The blueprint-like engraving will be split into 50 parts that will go into each of the limited edition models

The swan song for the Ghost also features an engraving of a blueprint-like work on each of the 50 Zenith editions that have been enlarged to a point of abstraction and will be split into 50 parts for each of the limited editions models. The uber luxurious saloon will also come with perforated leather that will be applied to the door panels along with illuminated door pockets, while there will be various types of wood trims on offer inside the lavish cabin.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Edition will continue to draw power from the 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 motor

The Ghost Zenith edition also gets contrasting leather seats featuring embroidery inspired by seat details on the original 1907 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. The standard wheelbase Ghost retains the starlight headliner on the Zenith edition, but has reconfigured to resemble a shooting star with the help of over 1340 fibre optic lights. The extended wheelbase version will mimic the silhouette of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

The leather seats feature embroidery inspired from the 1907 Silver Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith edition will be offered with a number of paint schemes including Bohemian Red with Black Diamond, Iguazu Blue with Andalusian White, and Premiere Silver with Arctic White. The two-tone bodywork will continue to feature with the silver satin finished bonnet, similar to the 200EX. Power will continue to come from the 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 motor on the Ghost Zenith, while production will take place at the company's facility in Goodwood, West Sussex in the UK. Rolls-Royce has not revealed prices on the Ghost Zenith edition, but you can expect them to be substantial higher than the standard version. Order books are now open for the limited edition models.

