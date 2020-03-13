Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Roadster Teased

Rolls-Royce is all set to introduce its first collection car of the new decade. It's the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection and according to the company it is an ode 'to decadence, to frivolity, to heady heydays and irreverent past times'. It's basically the open-top roadster iteration of Dawn, and Rolls-Royce teased the car and we'll know more about it very soon.

A quilted transmission tunnel, with design cues taken from the leather jacket, runs through the centre of the cabin in a tailored fashion. Rolls-Royce Dawn 6.92 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Drawing inspiration from the roadsters of the 1920's -the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection looks seductive and cool too. It comes with a newly commissioned ultra-metallic silver paint finish which looks fantastic on the car. The aero cowling, gives the Dawn Silver Bullet a high-shouldered silhouette. The rakish silver centre spine brings the bodywork into the cabin, giving it the intimate, connected feel of a true two-seater.

It comes with a newly commissioned ultra-metallic silver paint finish which looks fantastic on the car.

The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection features dark exterior detailing; dark headlights and a new dark front bumper finisher. The wheels are part-polished and offer a translucent shadow finish with a single silver pinstripe.

Inside, the Dawn Silver Bullet Collection comes with an open-pore carbon fibre fascia. A quilted transmission tunnel, with design cues taken from the leather jacket, runs through the centre of the cabin in a tailored fashion.

Only 50 examples of this car will be made and we are sure there are plenty out there who want to scoop up this two-seater roadster from Rolls-Royce

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.