Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Inspired By Music' Unveiled

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has recently revealed the special 'Inspired by Music' edition of its entry-level drop-top model, the Rolls-Royce Dawn. The new Dawn 'Inspired by Music' edition follows in the footsteps of the Rolls-Royce Wraith 'Inspired by Music', which was introduced a couple of years ago, and is designed on the same theme. The 'Inspired by Music' is a part of the Rolls-Royce trilogy which also includes 'Inspired by Film' and 'Inspired by Fashion' editions, and while the British luxury marque has introduced all three editions of the Wraith, this is the first one for the Dawn.

Rolls-Royce Dawn 6.92 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Inspired by Music' comes in a new tailor-made Lyrical Copper exterior paint finish that comes with a blend of brushed and polished textures. Rolls-Royce says that this special colour tone is a part of the theme and is a reference to the extensive use of copper in some of the very best audio systems. Whole the Lyrical Copper is the theme colour, for those you want a different option, Rolls-Royce also offers an alternative exterior colour option of Andalusian White. The rest of the exterior features have been carried over from the standard Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Inspired by Music' cabin also gets with cosmetic updates

Similar to the exterior, the cabin also comes in a combination of brown and copper theme, which can be seen on the dashboard, rear AC vent cover, and for few other minor detailing. However, the most prominent addition to the Dawn 'Inspired by Music' is the carmaker's Bespoke Audio system. While the carmaker hasn't revealed any specific details about the audio system, we believe it's the same one that was featured in the Wraith 'Inspired by Music' and is made up of a 1300-Watt sound system with 18-channels.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Music gets the carmaker 'Bespoke Audio' system

Rolls-Royce says that the car was tested in its anechoic chamber, a special sound-proof room, at the company facility in Goodwood, West Sussex. The creators used a hyper-sensitive microphone to capture the mechanical and electrical tones of Dawn, like the closing of the doors, the umbrella ejecting from the door panels, the sound of the windscreen wipers, indicators and mechanical sound of the Spirit of Ecstasy coming out of its compartment. These sounds were then mixed together with deconstructed music stems to create a wholly new track.

There are no mechanical changes and the car continues to be powered by the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, which churns out 563 bhp and develops 820Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.0 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.