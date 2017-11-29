Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spotted Testing Again With New Production Parts

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one luxury SUV that has been creating huge anticipations across the world. The first all-terrain vehicle from the iconic British luxury car manufacturer, a near-production test mule of the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan was spotted testing in Germany with less camouflage and several production parts. While a major portion of the car is still heavily camouflaged, we can see more of the Cullinan's production body and the design of its headlights and taillights, in these new images. The new Cullinan SUV, or as Rolls-Royce prefers to call it- an all-terrain, high-sided vehicle, will make its world premium sometime next year.

In the latest images, we can see a portion of the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan's roof and A-pillar and the massive chrome grille. Among other features, we can also see that the SUV will feature a pair of sleek headlamps with LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, along with a massive central airdam with large air intakes on either on either side. The alloy wheels that you see here could be offered with the production model but here the RR logo at the centre has been covered as well. The SUV also features what appears to be the production taillamps, which are vertically stacked and are also LED units. Furthermore, the SUV also comes with a large roof-mounted spoiler and a massive rear bumper that houses the quad-exhaust setup.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is based on the same aluminium spaceframe platform a.k.a. the Luxury Architecture that underpins the new-gen Phantom VIII. In fact, a lot of its exterior styling is also expected to be inspired by the new Phantom, while the cabin will come with an all-new design. Having said that, the Rolls-Royce is still working on the interior, judging by the images that we saw last time the car was spied.

Powering this magnificent beast will be the same 6.75-litre V12 engine that is currently doing duty on the Phantom VIII and word is that the carmaker is working on a plug-in hybrid version as well for the future. The Cullinan will also be offered with some good amount of ground clearance and all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, which will be more for performance needs than serious off-roading.

