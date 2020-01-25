The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge has been launched in India at ₹ 8.2 Crore (ex-showroom), the prices obviously vary depending on the customization and personalisation options customers opt for. The black badge that the Cullinan is wearing signifies permanent bespoke family of motor cars that defined the taste patterns of an emerging generation of elite class consumer. The Black Badge made its debut with the Wraith and Ghost in 2016 followed by the Dawn in 2017. Like those models, even the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge wears the black paint shade, that said, customers still have the option to choose from the marque's 44,000 paint shade options.

(The Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan will have over 44,000 exterior paint shade options)

You also see highlights finished in high gloss black chrome on the exterior, for instance, on the front grille surround, side frame finishers, boot handle, boot trim, lower air inlet finisher and exhaust pipes among others. The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Edition rides on 22-inch forged alloy wheels, reserved exclusively for the Black Badge Cullinan. The brake calipers are finished in high gloss red paint which has been specifically developed to withstand the rigours of elevated temperatures generated by the motor car's uprated braking system.

(The interior of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge could be had in either with yellow garnishes or red)

Rolls Royce and bespoke are almost synonymous and that stands specifically true for the cabin. There are a plethora of bespoke customization options, be it the upholstery colour, materials of fabric used, magic roof theme or trim inlays, everything can be personalized to suit your taste. And of course, the focus is still in the rear where most customers spend their time with the Cullinan. While the rear passengers get high-definition 12-inch touchscreen monitors positioned at the back of the front seats. The system comes with a Blue-Ray player, a digital television, and is assisted by 18 speakers with the next-generation of Rolls-Royce bespoke audio system. In terms of technology, the Cullinan comes with night vision function, pedestrian and wildlife alert, an Alertness Assistant, 4-cameras with panoramic view, active cruise control, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a head-up display. For extra safety, there are also a collision, cross-traffic, and lane departure warnings.

(The Cullinan uses a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12, making 592 bhp and 900 Nm )

Under the hood of the Black Badge Cullinan is the same 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 motor, though it gets an entirely new exhaust system. The engine now produces 28 bhp and 50 Nm more than before. Power on the Black Badge Cullinan is rated at 592 bhp while there's a massive 900 Nm of torque on offer. ZF's 8-speed gearbox and both front and rear steering axles work together to improve agility and dynamics. Changes to suspension components and settings add to the suite of dynamic technologies that ensure an appropriate balance between dynamism and refinement.

