Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan Revealed

It was at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2016, when Rolls-Royce presented the Black Badge; a permanent bespoke family of motor cars that defined the taste patterns of an emerging generation of super-luxury consumer. The company debuted the Black Badge with the Wraith and Ghost in 2016 followed by the Dawn in 2017. And now, it has introduced it on its first ever SUV - the Cullinan. The Cullinan serves as the pinnacle of luxury in the world of SUVs and the black badge just adds to that luxury and exclusivity quotient.

So, yes, the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge wears the black paint shade. Of course, customers can choose from the marque's 44,000 paint options but we are pretty sure that no one is likely to opt for a Cullinan Black Badge in any other shade. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot, which has taken many forms throughout the marque's history, is presented in high gloss black chrome. For the first time this finish extends onto its mounting plate, creating the darkest Black Badge yet.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan comes with all-new 22-inch forged alloy wheels

The double R badge on the front, flanks and aft invert to become silver-on-black, while chrome surfaces such as the front grille surround, side frame finishers, boot handle, boot trim, lower air inlet finisher and exhaust pipes are darkened. While they appear black, the vertical grille bars remain polished, reflecting the blackened surfaces that surround them.

The confident stance of the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan comes with all-new 22-inch forged alloy wheels, reserved exclusively for Black Badge Cullinan. The gloss black and polished design also creates the perfect stage for the marque's first ever coloured brake caliper. The high gloss red paint has been specifically developed to withstand the rigours of elevated temperatures generated by the motor car's uprated braking system.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan debuts striking forge yellow leather and technical carbon veneer

The Black Badge Cullinan's technical Carbon veneer saw the creation of a new luxury material. A naked-weave carbon-fibre finish has been developed to create highly accurate repeating geometrical shapes that produce a powerful three-dimensional effect. Each leaf of technical Carbon is finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours then hand-polished to Rolls-Royce's hallmark mirror finish. This process takes 21 days and is only deemed complete once every piece is inspected by a craftsperson to ensure complete reflective uniformity across each of the 23 pieces within the car.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Black Badge reflects the desires of a distinct group of Rolls-Royce clients: men and women who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms. Indeed, before we launched Black Badge in 2016 the idea of creating a product that would satisfy this subversive cohort - that is highly dynamic and wilfully rebellious in aesthetic - caused a great deal of internal debate."

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan gets the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot draped in high gloss black chrome

Under the hood of the Black Badge Cullinan is a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 through an entirely new exhaust system. The engine now produces 28 bhp and 50 Nm more than before. Power on the Black Badge Cullinan is rated at 592 bhp while there's a massive 900 Nm of torque on offer. ZF's 8-speed gearbox and both front and rear steered axles work together to provide a sense of engagement with the car and enhance it dynamically too. Changes to suspension components and settings add to the suite of dynamic technologies that ensure an appropriate balance between dynamism and refinement.

To bolster confidence when exploiting Cullinan's alter ego, the braking bite point has been raised and pedal travel decreased. Redesigned brake disc ventilation also allows consistency in these changes while braking at elevated temperatures.

