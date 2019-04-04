New Cars and Bikes in India

Rolls-Royce Appoints Jozef Kaban As The Head Of Design

Jozef Kaban has been working as the Head Of Design Studio at the BMW Group since 2017.

Jozef Kaban was earlier the Head of Design Studio at BMW.

Highlights

  • Jozef Kaban was Head of the Design Studio at BMW.
  • He started his career with the Volkswagen Group.
  • In 1998 he got the project lead for the iconic Bugatti Veryon.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has appointed Jozef Kaban as the new design chief. 46-year-old Kaban who was earlier the Head of Design Studio at its parent company- BMW started working with the Group two years back in 2017. Kaban started his career as a car designer with the Volkswagen Group after he graduated from the Royal College of Art, London in 1997 and in 1998 he got the project lead for the iconic Bugatti Veryon.

On Kaban's joining, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "I am delighted to announce that Jozef Kaban has been appointed Head of Design. He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability. It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world's leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world's very best design talent." He continued, "This is an exciting time for our brand and I look forward to welcoming Jozef to the Rolls-Royce family."

Prior to joining the BMW Group, Kaban worked as a lead designer of Exterior roles, first at Audi AG and then Skoda Auto.

