Road Safety Week: Hyundai Announces Safety Awareness Programme

Hyundai is also conducting a free a 20-point safety check up for its vehicles along with providing awareness on road safety through activities such as customer pledge to adhere to traffic rules, safety awareness sessions at service centres.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about traffic rules.

Hyundai Motor India announced nationwide initiatives to spread road safety awareness during the road safety week from February 4  to 10, 2019. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness about traffic rules and encompasses a host of wrongdoings that we come across on a daily basis right from wearing a seatbelt to talking on the mobile phone. Hyundai is also conducting a free a 20-point safety check-up for its vehicles along with providing awareness on road safety through activities such as customer pledge to adhere to traffic rules, safety awareness sessions at service centres.

But it's not just Hyundai, that's bringing about a change when it comes to safety. OEMs like Maruti Suzuki too have been at the forefront of safety and are bringing in safer cars to India. Maruti Suzuki is developing a better structure for its cars which will see them getting better equipped to handle a crash and keep its occupants safe.

Tata Motors and Mahindra too upped their ante this year when it came to bringing safer cars to India. We got you exclusive news about the Tata Nexon becoming India's first ever 5 Star rated car by the Global NCAP. That is great news for the Indian industry and the Indian consumer - since these tests and results are more stringent than the newly mandated safety regulation implemented by the Indian government. Tata plans to keep pushing the safety agenda and wants all future cars to meet either 5 or a minimum 4 star safety rating. It is likely the next car to be tested will be the upcoming Harrier compact SUV, though Tata is also keen to showcase the build quality of its smaller cars like the Tiago and Tigor.

Mahindra too has been big on safety and it was with the Marazzo that the company made a strong statement when it came to safety. The Marazzo became the first-ever made in India MPV or multi-purpose vehicle to get a 4 star crash safety rating from Global NCAP. The Indian company has been working very hard to implement a new safety ethos in its manufacturing, and the Marazzo is the first vehicle to display this intent. The Mahindra Marazzo has all the safety equipment as standard, and this includes ABS, dual airbags, and even the front passenger and driver seatbelt reminder.

We're just happy that this is a step in the right direction and we can't wait for more carmakers to follow suit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Road Safety Week: Hyundai Announces Safety Awareness Programme
