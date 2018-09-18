New Cars and Bikes in India

RMK E2 Electric Motorcycle Features Hubless Rear Wheel

The RMK E2 is an electric motorcycle and its unique feature is that it not only uses a hubless rear wheel, which is the electric motor.

The RMK E2 is still under production and will feature a hubless rear wheel

Highlights

  • RMK E2 has an electric motor housed within the rim of the hubless wheel
  • The E2 has a range of between 200-300 km on a single charge
  • The motor is rated with an output of 67 bhp and 320 Nm

Finnish electric motorcycle brand RMK is working on its first model E2 which the company says will be launched sometime next year. The E2 is an aluminium frame electric motorcycle and its unique feature is that it not only uses a hubless rear wheel, but the rear wheel is the electric motor. The integrated electronic motor has been designed into the frame of the rim, and power output is rated at 67 bhp with a massive torque of 320 Nm. Top speed is limited to 160 kmph.

(The RMK E2 features a hubless rear wheel and the motor is housed in the rim of the wheel)

The power generated by the E2's motor is transferred through the electrical cables housed in the rear wheel rim. RMK says the E2 has a range of 200-300 km on a full charge, and the battery can be fully charged in just two hours. The E2 is still under production, and the company has released a few renders of the design, as well as a few photos of the under construction motorcycle. The prototype is still under construction and RMK intends to build 50 to 150 bikes commercially by 2019.

(The RMK E2 will be available commercially sometime in 2019)

0 Comments

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the E2, for a cost of 2,000 Euros. The EMK E2 is estimated to cost around 24,990 Euros (around ₹ 21 lakh in current exchange rates) once the bike is launched commercially, only after the EU Type approval is granted. Customers though can take a test ride of the prototype by the end of this year, once the E2 is ready. There will be two variants of the E2, with two different types of batteries. The basic model will have a 200 km range, and the slightly more expensive model will have a range of 300 km on a single charge.

New Hyundai Santro (AH2) Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019
New Hyundai Santro (AH2) Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Unveiled At 2018 Audi Global Summit; To Come To India In 2019
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV Unveiled At 2018 Audi Global Summit; To Come To India In 2019
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
Global NCAP To Launch 'Stop The Crash' Initiative In India Soon
Global NCAP To Launch 'Stop The Crash' Initiative In India Soon
