Rivian R1T Electric Pick-up Truck Showcased At L.A Auto Show

Rivian is a US based automotive start-up and the R1T is its first electric vehicle. Rivian has already started taking pre-booking orders for the R1T in USA for a token amount of $ 1,000.

Rivian Automotive is an electric adventure vehicle manufacturer, based in USA
Rivian Automotive is a US based automotive start-up company which took the wraps off the fully electric R1T pick-up truck at the ongoing L.A Auto Show. The Rivian R1T is the company's first ever electric vehicle and Rivian says that the R1T is ready to cater to the domestic audience for pick-up trucks. The Rivian R1T features 4 electric motors for each wheel making for total power output of 562 kW or roughly about 750 bhp. The Rivian R1T will be available with three battery packs which are 180 kWh, 135 kWh and 105 kWh. The biggest battery pack will offer a range of about 640 kilometres while the 135 kWh will offer 480 kilometres of range and the smallest battery pack of the 105 kWh will give the Rivian R1T SUV a range of 370 kilometres.

thp5tsgk(The Rivian R1T has a sophisticated interior with oodles of tech)

All variants of the R1T pick-up truck will have a top speed of 200 kmph and will do the 0-100 kmph sprint in a shade over 5 seconds. Also, the R1T will have a towing capacity of almost 5,000 kg. Inside, the Rivian R1T has a 15.6-inch touchscreen display on the dashboard along with a 12.3-inch instrument console and a 6.8-inch touchscreen at the rear for the rear passengers. It also gets features such as LIDAR, radar, ultrasonic and 'high-precision' GPS as well.

tl9qd4ks(The commercial manufacturing of the R1T will begin in 2020)

Rivian will also offer over-the-air updates in the future which in turn could make the SUV capable of level 3 autonomous driving. The Rivian R1T will also have wading depth of 1,000 mm and has a ground clearance of 360 mm. The approach and departure angles are 34 degrees and 30 degrees respectively and the ramp break-over angle is 26 degrees.

Rivian Automotive says it will start manufacturing the R1T commercially in 2020 but has already started accepting pre-booking orders for an amount of $ 1,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 2 Million Units Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 2 Million Units Sales Milestone
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Hyundai Santro Clocks Over 38,500 Bookings
2018 Hyundai Santro Clocks Over 38,500 Bookings
