Rimac Teases New Electric Hypercar, Geneva 2018 Launch

Electric powertrain developer and manufacturer of one of the most insane hypercars in the world, Rimac, have teased a successor to the already bonkers Concept One. The Concept One is the electric hypercar that Rimac currently produce, albeit in very limited numbers, and has already proven to be the best in its class by destroying almost everything else - including the likes of the Porsche 918 in a straight line drag race. The new hypercar will be more powerful and according to official Rimac communication, 'a true game changer'. Rimac also provides the powertrain for the likes of Koenigsegg and Aston Martin for their respective electric hypercars.

(Rimac Concept One)

The car will be officially launched at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show in March. From its silhouette, the new Rimac Concept One successor seem to sport active aerodynamics with a moving rear wing and typically restrained tyling like seen on the Concept One. This particular car however will sport a standard coupe like bodystyle and not the spyder that Rimac has been developing in parallel. We also think that this Rimac hypercar will be much smaller than the Concept One making it more usable and will have a larger production run as compared to the 8 Concept Ones that were built.

(Rimac Concept One)

Rimac is also said to be looking to expand its dealership network soon and enter into mainstream higher volume production using the $36 Million investment from the Chinese Camel Group. The Camel Group incidentally is also the largest battery makers in Asia. The Rimac hypercar will incidentally take on the recently announced Tesla Roadster 2 and if so will need figures and numbers that will match or beat the American sportscar.

