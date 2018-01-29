Rimac Concept Two Hypercar Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Croatian car manufacturer that develops and produces electric supercars, Rimac Automobili has again teased a new hypercar, codenamed 'Concept Two' ahead of its official debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March. The successor to Concept One, the new electric hypercar is said to be more powerful than its predecessor and according to the company, "Will be a true game changer". Rimac aims to take on Tesla's electric roadster, which was unveiled in November last year. Official name of the Concept Two will also be revealed closer to the unveil.

Watch the teaser here:

Rimac shared a teaser video of the new Concept Two, however, not much can be deduced from it alone. But, the Concept Two will most likely carry forward the sculpted front bonnet and headlights from the Concept One. The front grille is also redesigned for the new concept. More details of the Concept Two will be revealed closer to the unveil date.

Now, let's talk numbers! While Concept One came with a 1,073bhp, four oil-cooled electric motors, the Concept Two will come with a more powerful electric motor. With a top speed of 350kmph and the ability to go from 0-100kmph in just 2.5 seconds, we expect the Rimac Concept Two to be closer to these figures. It is also said that the new concept will have a longer travel range than the current one. Like the Concept One, which was restricted to only 8 units, the concept two will also be limited to very few units.

Further details of the Rimac Concept Two will be announced at the official unveil in Geneva.

