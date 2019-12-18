Rimac C_Two Prototype Testing Begins; To Debut At The 2020 Geneva Motor Show

Following years of development and detailed computer simulations by the engineering team at Rimac, the company has now started testing the Rimac C_Two prototype on tracks and in testing facilities around the world. The first batch of prototypes is undergoing vehicle dynamics, powertrain, passive safety and crash tests pushing components such as tyres and suspension to the limit. The tests will help Rimac fine tune the before entering the pre-production phase in early 2020. A total of 17 prototypes will be made, each with different testing purposes, from chassis rigidity to high-performance autonomous driving development.

Tests will continue as the C_Two builds up to its production-car unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2020 before customer deliveries begin at the end of next year. The company promises that the model will differ from the concept versions we've seen previously in 2018 and 2019 with improvements in design, ergonomics, and performance. Together with the understanding of the term concept, the name 'C_Two' will be replaced by the production model name. It will have 1914 horsepower on offer and 2300 Nm of torque.

Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO, Rimac Automobili, said, "The C_Two will have a new driver feel, highly-communicative handling and first-class dynamics that will define our new car - we want this car to be intuitive and usable, yet sharp and capable. This process of testing and refinement is crucial to ensure we deliver on our promises - driving the C_Two will be something quite different."

