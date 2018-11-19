New Cars and Bikes in India

Ride For Pride Organised By LGBTQ Community To Spread Awareness

While the last year's bike pride was to thank the high court for its judgement about Sec 377, this year it was to thank the Supreme Court.

View Photos

The LGBTQ community has their own ways to demand or celebrate their rights. Ride For Pride is one such events which the community has chosen to spread awareness. This year the Ride For Pride was organised on last Sunday. While the last year's bike pride was about thanking the high court for its positive judgement in past and reminding supreme court about Sec 377, this year the bike pride is aims to thank the Supreme Court for the recent judgement and raise awareness about LGBTQ rights and issues in the society.

The riders and supporters gathered at Connaught Place at 7 AM to start the rides which was concluded at the Lodhi Garden crossing Pragati Maidan and the Barapulla Flyover. On the way, they distributed pamphlets about the recent judgement and what does it mean to spread awareness. The pride was organised by the community members and the allies together. While Harsh Agarwal was from the community, Abhishek Saini led it from the allies' side. At the same time, it was supported by Blued - a gay dating and networking app for mobilising the community to participate. 

Abhishek Saini who is an ally and was one of the organisers said, "It is indeed a landmark judgement. However, as allies, we need to support the LGBTQ cause more than ever. The battle has moved from Supreme Court to everyday dinner table for social acceptance. This is where maximum support is needed. I always feel grateful that the riders community is always willing to come out and support the cause."

Palash Borah, who identify as a part of the community and is working with blued said, "We were extremely happy this event could be organised. We need more such events where we can go out on the streets and raise awareness about the LGBTQ issues for wider social acceptance."

0 Comments

The main event - Delhi Queer Pride is on 25-November-2018 which will be the 11th pride of Delhi. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
LGBTQ LGBT Ride For Pride Rally Supreme Court judgement Supreme Court judgement on Section 377 Section 377 in India

Latest News

Ride For Pride Organised By LGBTQ Community To Spread Awareness
Ride For Pride Organised By LGBTQ Community To Spread Awareness
Tesla And Mercedes May Collaborate To Develop An Electric Version Of The Sprinter Van
Tesla And Mercedes May Collaborate To Develop An Electric Version Of The Sprinter Van
Honda Crosses 25 Million Sales Milestone In The Scooter Segment In India
Honda Crosses 25 Million Sales Milestone In The Scooter Segment In India
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price Expectation
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price Expectation
Carlos Ghosn Renault-Nissan Alliance Boss Arrested For Misconduct, Corruption Charges
Carlos Ghosn Renault-Nissan Alliance Boss Arrested For Misconduct, Corruption Charges
Track Ready Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept Unveiled
Track Ready Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept Unveiled
International Men's Day:  Driving Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day:  Driving Habits That Make You A Better Man
Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Norton Atlas 650 Models Unveiled
Norton Atlas 650 Models Unveiled
Double Win For Ducati Panigale V4 In 2018 JK Tyre National Racing Championship
Double Win For Ducati Panigale V4 In 2018 JK Tyre National Racing Championship
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
Hyundai Grand i10 And Xcent Updated With More Features
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
M&M To Lead Development Of Electric Vehicles For Mahindra-Ford Alliance
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day 2018: Bikes That Men Like
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
International Men's Day: Riding Habits That Make You A Better Man
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles
Karthik Tharani, Raghul Rangasamy Win 2018 JK Tyre Euro, LGB-4 Titles

Latest Cars

7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Electric signs MoU with Three Wheels United To Deploy 2000 Treo Electric Three-Wheelers
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities