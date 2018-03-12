Rib Injury Forces Indian Racer Shahan Ali Mohsin To Retire From Italian Karting Race

2016 Asian Karting Champion and two-time Indian National Champion racer Shahan Ali Mohsin had to retire from the prestigious Trofeo Andrea Margutti Karting Race being held in Italy; after a relapsed rib injury prevented him from progressing past the second free practice session. The 13-year-old from Agra was looking at another successful weekend posting quick times up till the second practice session. However, the rib pain restricted him towards making progress over the weekend. The injury is a result of a karting accident he suffered during the 2017 National Championship campaign.

Also Read: Shahan Ali Mohsin Finishes Overall Fourth In Rotax Grand Festival In Austria

Racing in the colours of the Formula K Official Junior team in the OKJ category, the Trofeo Andrea Margutti Karting Race is named in the honour of a 15-year old Italian racing driver, who passed away in a karting accident. The race had over 250 drivers taking part from 30 countries in this year's edition, with Shahan's category having over 48 drivers, a super-competitive exposure for the young Indian racer.

The on-site medical team tried medication and painkillers, but with little result and detailed consultations with the experts, it was clear that Shahan won't be able to make it through the long weekend with hundreds of laps in track time still ahead. The injury though will see Shahan out of action at least 10-12 weeks in order to heal his injuries completely.

The Agra boy has been forced to pull out of the CIK-FIA Academy Trophy as well due to the rib injury, after being the only driver officially representing India having received a nomination from the FMSCI. " I was looking forward to flying the Indian tricolour in this coveted and prestigious race and the CIK-FIA Academy Trophy later this year so its indeed difficult to come to terms with the fact that after all this preparation and hard work we need to sit it out", comment Shahan about the dropping out of the trophy.

We certainly hope that Shahan gets his well-deserved rest over the next few weeks and makes a big comeback in the remaining part of the year.

