Revolt RV400 Unveiled; Bookings To Begin From June 25, 2019

Revolt Intellicorp took the wraps off its first ever electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV400! It is a fully electric motorcycle and will be launched next month. Revolt will commence pre-bookings for the RV400 from June 25, 2019 for an amount of ₹ 1,000 only in Delhi. After the launch, it will be launched in seven metro cities which are NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next four months. The A.I enabled electric motorcycle can be booked on Revolt's website and Amazon India as well. It will be launched in two colours which are Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

The Revolt RV400 has an ARAI rated range of 156 kilometres on a single charge and has a top speed of 85 kmph. It can be charged on a regular 15 ampere plug point and does not require any specialised charging infrastructure. Revolt will also offer on-board charging along with portable battery charger. In fact Revolt will also launch mobile battery swapping points in the city it begins operations in and also offer home delivery for batteries, which will definitely go a long way in addressing range anxiety among users. Revolt hasn't revealed the complete specifications of the RV400 yet and will do so once it is launched.

The Revolt RV400 is a 'smart' motorcycle, which means it will offer connectivity features such as Geo-Fencing, bike location, telematics and a first-in-class sound selection feature. Yes! That's right! The Revolt RV400 will feature four pre-loaded motorcycle sounds to choose from and the company says that it will offer more options through over the air updates.

Along with the motorcycle, Revolt will also launch the revolt app, which has multiple features and is said to adapt to the user's riding behaviour. The app collects riding data through telematics from the 4G enabled IOT device in the motorcycle and uses analytics to give tips on better riding to the user. It has more than 20 features such as remote start, bike location, real-time riding information, navigation, battery ordering, finding the nearest mobile battery swapping point, changing motorcycle sounds and so on. Plus, you can also upload important documents such as bike papers, driving licence on the app itself.

