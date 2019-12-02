Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Begin In Pune

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Revolt IntelliCorp has announced the commencement of deliveries of the RV400 motorcycle in Pune, Maharashtra. This is the second city where the company has begun deliveries of the electric motorcycle and customers will be handed the bikes as per the booking sequence from the two Revolt Hubs in Kalyani Nagar, and ICC Tech Park, S.B.Road. This, of course, is the first batch of the Revolt RV400 in Pune with the bookings made at the time of launch in August this year.

Also Read: Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launched; Payment Plans Start At ₹ 2999

Revolt RV400 1.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking about beginning deliveries in December, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp said, "Electric Vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Pune and we could see the trend in the pre-booking orders we have received from the centre. The RV400 is an important step in catering to emerging customer needs and we are confident that the new RV400 owners are going to enjoy their riding experience. We would like to take the opportunity to thank India for the tremendous response and having the trust and patience in an emerging brand. Given the continued demand for booking, we will soon be closing the bookings for January-February 2020."

Also Read: Revolt Intellicorp Begins RV400 Deliveries In Delhi

The first batch of the Revolt RV 400 handed over to customers in Pune

The Revolt RV400 is the manufacturer's first electric offering and also its flagship bike, over the entry-level Revolt RV300. The bike offers a number of connectivity features along with an ARAI certified range of 156 km on a single charge. The bike has a top speed of 80 kmph. The RV400 was launched only under the monthly payment plans offer available at ₹ 3999 per month. The Revolt RV300, on the other hand, is priced from ₹ 2999 per month. The price includes maintenance, insurance and product warranty, as well as a replacement set of tyres.

Also Read: Revolt Intellicorp Announces Cash Down Pricing For Electric Motorcycles

More recently, Revolt also introduced the Cash Down plan for the RV400 and the RV300 under which the electric bikes can be bought as an outright purchase. Under the Cash Down plan, the Revolt RV 300 is priced at ₹ 84,999, while the Revolt RV 400 has been priced at ₹ 98,999 (all prices, ex-showroom India). This does not include registration, insurance, smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years, and needs to be paid separately by customers like regular motorcycle purchase.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.