Revolt RV400 Electric Motocycle Gets Its First Price Hike

Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp has announced a price increase for its flagship offering - the RV400 electric motorcycle. The Revolt RV400 now witnesses a price hike of ₹ 5000, and has attributed it to rise in input costs. With the price hike, the e-motorcycle now costs ₹ 1.04 lakh, as opposed to the introductory price of ₹ 99,000 (ex-showroom). The ₹ 5000 price hike is for the one-time 'Cash Down' payment option, while buyers also need to pay a one-time booking amount of ₹ 3999 and the registration, insurance and 4G connectivity charges at actuals.

The RV400 can be purchased via a one-time payment option or the monthly subscription plan

Meanwhile, those opting for the subscription-based My Revolt Plan, the monthly fee remains unchanged at ₹ 3999, but the installment has gone up by one month, making it a 38-month payment period. Prices for the Revolt RV300 remain unchanged and costs ₹ 2999 per month under the subscription-based plan, for 36 months. The cash down option witnesses a price of ₹ 84,999 (ex-showroom) with ₹ 2999 as the booking amount.

The price increase announcement comes just before the electric vehicle maker will be making its debut in a number of cities pan India. Apart from Delhi and Pune wherein it currently has presence, the company will soon expand in four new cities including Mumbai and Chennai. Revolt Intellicorp also says that the delivery period for the RV400 has gone down from five months to just 90 days for orders starting from March 2020.

The Revolt RV400 promises an ARAI certified range of 156 km and artificial intelligence. The bike uses a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 72 volts. The e-bike has a top speed of 80 kmph and comes with swappable battery technology.

