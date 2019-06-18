Revolt RV400: 5 Things Which Make It An Exciting Electric Bike

The Revolt RV400 has a long list of unique features which are expected to disrupt the industry

The Revolt RV400 is the first electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors, an electric vehicle start-up headquartered in Gurugram. Revolt Motors is founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax Informatics. The Revolt RV400 is an entry-level commuter electric motorcycle which will have several unique features, and will be the first electric motorcycle with artificial intelligence, synthesised sounds and a swappable battery location network. The Revolt RV400 will be launched in July 2019, and pre-bookings have been announced for a token amount of ₹ 1,000 on the company's official website, as well as on Amazon. According to Revolt Motors officials, the RV400 will bring a complete transformation of the Indian two-wheeler industry with disruptive technology, features and pricing.

The Revolt RV400 has a handsome design with LED lighting, upside down front forks, alloy wheels and sculpted bodywork

Here's why we think the Revolt RV400 is a very special electric motorcycle:

The Revolt RV400 will offer complete peace of mind from range anxiety, thanks to an on-board charger, which can be used on any conventional 15A power socket to recharge in less than 4 hours. Additionally, the battery pack is removable and a portable charger is also provided with the electric bike to conveniently recharge the battery anywhere at a convenient location like work, or home. Revolt Motors will also offer a network of battery swap locations where recharged batteries can be swapped out at a nominal cost. Removable batteries with portable charger, as well as on-board charger will be provided on the RV400 The Revolt RV400 will be equipped with an embedded 4G LTE SIM which enables all internet and cloud-connected features on the electric bike. The RV400 will also come with a dedicated Revolt mobile app which will offer a complete range of features, including satellite navigation, bike locator, real-time bike information and diagnostics, geofencing for security, doorstep battery delivery, online payment gateway for battery swap, and anti-theft features. Owners can choose synthesised sounds for the Revolt RV400 on the Revolt App as well as design customised sounds Electric bikes may be noiseless, but the RV400 will offer a choice of synthesised sounds which can be selected from the Revolt app. Motorcycle purists will appreciate this feature, and Revolt will also offer full customisation for owners to design their own sound mimicking an exhaust note from any conventional motorcycle, much like the choice to download multiple ringtones on any mobile phone. The artificial intelligence-enabled electric bike will also get voice command system. The Revolt App will offer a long list of information and features, including range, battery swap location and satellite navigation The RV400 electric motorcycle will offer a choice of three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. The Revolt RV400 boasts of a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode, range is expected to be around 80-90 km and Sport mode range will depend on riding style and terrain. Revolt Motors founder Rahul Sharma promises the price of the Revolt RV400 will be a pleasant surprise, and will be affordable for everyone Revolt Motors is founded and owned by Rahul Sharma, who is the former co-founder of Micromax Mobiles. According to Sharma, the Revolt RV400 will be affordable for everyone, and he promises the price will be a "pleasant surprise" once the RV400 is officially launched in July 2019. We expect the price to be disruptive and possibly below our initial estimates. So, expect the Revolt RV400 to be priced under ₹ 1 lakh, maybe even as less as ₹ 80,000-90,000 (ex-showroom). At the time of launch, more unique features and full specifications of the Revolt RV400 will be revealed.

