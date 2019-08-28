Revolt Intellicorp has launched the company's first electric motorcycle, touted as India's first artificial intelligence-enabled motorcycle, the Revolt RV 400. The Revolt RV 400 e-motorcycle is positioned to compete with conventional 125 cc motorcycles and is the brand's flagship offering. In addition to the RV 400, the bike maker also introduced the new entry-level RV 300 that remains the most affordable offering from company. Both bikes are being offered with a payment plan with the RV 300 start at ₹ 2999 per month (for 37 months), while the payment plan for the RV 400 starts at ₹ 3499 for the base variant, going up to ₹ 3999 (for 37 months) for the top variant. This equates to a total price tag of ₹ 1.11 lakh on the RV 300, and ₹ 1.48 lakh (on-road).

The Revolt RV400 is equipped with an embedded 4G LTE SIM which enables the internet and cloud-connected features of the motorcycle. A dedicated Revolt mobile app offers real-time motorcycle diagnostics, satellite navigation, bike locator, geo-fencing for security, doorstep battery service and access to a battery charging network, as well as online payment gateway.

The lithium-ion battery of the RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge, and it will take less than four hours to fully charge the battery. The removable battery can be easily charged either at home or the workplace, with the help of an on-board charger, and re-charged batteries can be ordered via the app with doorstep delivery options as well. The RV 400 is a quiet, electric motorcycle and the 3kW electric motor offers 200 Nm of instant torque, with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. The company is also offering an unlimited warranty on the battery of the RV 400.

The Revolt RV 400 is available for order on Amazon as well as the Revolt Intellicorp official website. The RV 400 also boasts of a choice of synthesised sounds, which can be selected by the rider from the Revolt App. The Revolt RV 400 will be available in seven metro cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Revolt RV 300 is powered by a 1.5 kW motor that uses a 2.7 kW battery pack that promises a range of 80-150 km on a single charge. The top speed is rated at 65 kmph. The electric motorcycle will come with an 8 years/75,000 km warranty, with a service interval at every 10,000 km. Revolt is also offering a free tyre replacement, one set in three years. Bookings for the RV 300 start from tomorrow.

