Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Revolt RV 400, India's first electric motorcycle is all set to go on sale in India today, and we'll bring you all the updates from the launch event here. The new electric motorcycle has been developed by Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp, founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax Informatics. Bookings for the new Revolt RV 400 electric bike are already underway on the company's official website for Rs. 1000, and we have also shared our expectations with regards to its pricing, which will be announced soon.

The Revolt RV400 boasts of a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode, the range is expected to be around 80-90 km and Sport mode range will depend on riding style and terrain. It has a top speed of 85 kmph. The new RV400 electric motorcycle will offer a choice of three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport.

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

The RV400 will also have a dedicated mobile app which will offer a complete range of features, including satellite navigation, bike locator, real-time bike information and diagnostics, geofencing for security, doorstep battery delivery, online payment gateway for a battery swap, and anti-theft features.

