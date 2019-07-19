Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Date Revealed

The Revolt RV 400 is India's first electric motorcycle which is artificial intelligence (AI) enabled, and is the first product from electric vehicle start-up Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp, founded by Rahul Sharma, former co-founder of Micromax Informatics. The Revolt RV 400 looks like a conventional naked street commuter motorcycle, but will come with a lot of unique features, and is expected to be priced at around ₹ 1 lakh. The RV 400 is already available for pre-bookings on the company's website, as well as on Amazon India, but the price, specifications and other details will be revealed when the RV 400 is launched on August 7, 2019.

Revolt Motors founder Rahul Sharma at the unveil of the Revolt RV400

After it's launched, the Revolt RV 400 will be initially available in seven metro cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai within the next four months. The RV 400 will have an ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) certified range of 156 kilometres on a single charge in Eco riding mode. The bike will have three different riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. In City mode, the range is expected to be around 80-90 km on a single charge, and Sport mode with full performance (with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph) is expected to offer between 50-60 km of range.

The Revolt RV400 has a handsome design with LED lighting, upside down front forks, alloy wheels and sculpted bodywork

Revolt Intellicorp will offer a range of unique features, including a dedicated mobile app, which will display information like battery range, offer remote starting, bike location, real-time riding information, geofencing, satellite navigation and even locations of a dedicated battery swapping and recharging network. Customers can also charge the bike with an on-board charger through a conventional 15A power socket, and the battery is removable for easy charging at home, or the workplace. The Revolt RV 400 is also expected to get a voice command system, as well as synthesised sounds like that of a conventional internal combustion engine which can be customised by the rider, quite like ringtones on a smartphone.

