Revolt Motors' First Electric Motorcycle Completes ARAI Homologation

Revolt Intellicorp's first product, an A.I enabled electric motorcycle, has completed its ARAI homologation and will be launched in June 2019.

The Revolt electric motorcycle will be launched in India in June 2019

Highlights

  • Revolt Motors' Manesar facility has an annual capacity of 1.2 lakh units
  • The electric motorcycle will be connected as well
  • There is no word on the specifications of the battery & motor

Revolt will be launching its first product, an electric and artificial intelligence enabled motorcycle in June 2019 and the model has completed its homologation process by Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI) and it is also the first ARAI-certified motorcycle from India. ARAI subjected the Revolt EV to the regular battery of tests in order to certify the motorcycle road use in India. In fact, the motorcycle was also able to climb up a 10.2 degree gradient without hassles. The lithium-ion battery of the motorcycle was also tested for cycle life, weather and water-proofing tests along with a high decibel internal test as well. Also, the ARAI certified range of the upcoming Revolt electric bike is 156 kilometres.

(Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied)

Rahul Sharma, Founder - Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd, said, "When we started developing the product, we had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. We invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. The speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to our efforts over the last 2 years."

There is no word on the specifications of the motorcycle although; we have been told that it will offer the same performance as a regular 125 cc motorcycle. With connected vehicles finally making an appearance in India, Revolt says that its first EV will not only be A.I enabled but also offer a whole bunch of connectivity features. It will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM as well. The product will have a lithium-ion battery pack which can be swapped. The top-speed has been limited to 85 kmph. While the battery and the electric motor will be imported, the battery management system and the electronic control unit were designed in house.

Revolt Motors has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, which has a capacity of 1.2 lakh units of electric motorcycles in the first phase, which is actually more than twice the size of the entire electric two-wheeler market.

