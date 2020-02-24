Revolt Intellicorp To Expand India Footprint

Revolt Intellicorp, which made its debut with the Revolt RV400 and Revolt RV300 in August 2019, is all set to expand its India footprint by entering new markets. The company already has presence in Delhi and Pune, and now intends to expand into multiple cities this year. First, Revolt will begin operations with sales points in Ahmedabad on February 29, followed by Hyderabad on March 2, Chennai on March 5 and Mumbai by the end of March 2020. According to the company, waiting period of its AI-enabled motorcycles, including the flagship Revolt RV400, has been brought down from five months to just 90 days for orders starting from March.

Also Read: Revolt Intellicorp Announces Cash Down Payment Plans

"Since our commercial launch last year in August, we have constantly been receiving interest from consumers and dealers alike in other markets. The overall response to both motorcycles has been phenomenal and it surely indicates that the consumer shift is already underway, and that India is ready for an electric revolution. It reinforces our intent to continually deliver consumer delight and making EVs accessible to the masses. We have now got the delivery waiting period down to 90 days, that should help us in accelerating in getting more motorcycles on the road in the cities soon," said Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Private Limited.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 First Ride Review

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

The Revolt RV400 comes with introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty (8 years or 1,50,000 km), free maintenance benefits (3 years or 30,000 km), product warranty (5 years or 75,000 km) and insurance (1 year company owned, 5 years third-party). The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a claimed maximum range of 150 km on a single charge. The RV400 has a claimed top speed of 85 kmph. The RV400 comes with a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be charged fully in 4.5 hours. The portable batteries can be swapped from switch stations with fully charged batteries as well.

Also Read: Revolt Electric Bikes Payment Plan Explained

The MyRevolt App comes with a host of features, including trips monitor, geo-fencing, locate your bike, and comes with four pre-set sounds which can be selected from the app. With the My Revolt Plan, the Revolt RV300 can be purchased for ₹ 2,999 per month, and the Revolt RV400 can be purchased for ₹ 3,499 per month, or ₹ 3,999 per month, depending on the plan chosen by the customer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.