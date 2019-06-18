Revolt Intellicorp Electric Motorcycle: What To Expect

Revolt Intellicorp is all set to launch its first ever electric two-wheeler today. It is one of the newest entrants in the electric two-wheeler space and is helmed by Rahul Sharma, the founder of Micromax mobile phone company. Revolt says that its new EV will be a smart motorcycle because it will be connected and AI enabled. It will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM as well. ARAI subjected the Revolt EV to the regular battery of tests in order to certify the motorcycle road use in India. In fact, the Revolt electric two-wheeler is expected to have a range of over 150 kilometres with the battery fully charged.

With connected vehicles finally making an appearance in India, Revolt says that its first EV will not only be A.I enabled but also offer a whole bunch of connectivity features. This means the bike will have features such as cloud connectivity, geo-fencing, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates and so on. The product will have a lithium-ion battery pack which can be swapped. The top-speed has been limited to 85 kmph. While the battery and the electric motor will be imported, the battery management system and the electronic control unit were designed in house. The company says that the Revolt electric motorcycle will have performance similar to a regular 125 cc motorcycle.

Revolt Motors has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, which has a capacity of 1.2 lakh units of electric motorcycles in the first phase, which is actually more than twice the size of the entire electric two-wheeler market. As far as competition is concerned, Revolt's EV will go up against the likes of the Ather 450 and the upcoming Tork T6X. The launch details are not out yet but we believe the prices to be in the range of ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.3 lakh.

