Revolt Intellicorp Begins RV400 Deliveries In Delhi

Revolt Intellicorp, one of the new electric motorcycle manufacturers in India has started its deliveries for its customers in Delhi. The Revolt RV400 electric motorcycles will be handed over to customers as per the booking sequence from the company's four hubs in Delhi, which are situated in Gujranwala Town, Safdarjung, Preet Vihar and Dwarka. After the launch in New Delhi, both bikes have also been launched in Pune, with the Revolt RV 400 available at monthly payment plans, starting at ₹ 3,499, and the RV 300 at ₹ 2,999 per month. The monthly subscription plan under the My Revolt Plan continues, but the company has also introduced the Revolt Cash Down plan, under which customers can make an one-time payment to buy a Revolt electric motorcycle.

Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, "At Revolt, last few months have been incredible with everyone working round the clock to make our collective dream come true. We have received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings from our customers and we are confident that they are going to enjoy their riding experience with RV400. We would like to take the opportunity to thank India for the tremendous response, and having the trust and patience in an emerging brand. We are now sold out for the November and December batch too. The bookings are now open for January-February 2020."

The Revolt RV400 gets artificial intelligence and has an ARAI certified range of 156 kilometres. It gets a 3.24 kWh Lithium Ion battery that generates 72 volts of power. The top speed of the electric motorcycle is 80 kmph. Revolt has got over 2,500 bookings in India for the RV400 since its launch.

