Revolt Intellicorp Announces Cash Down Pricing For Electric Motorcycles

Revolt Intellicorp Private Limited had introduced the company's first electric motorcycles, the Revolt RV 300 and the Revolt RV 400 last month with only the option of monthly pricing plans. The monthly payment scheme made the Revolt electric motorcycles attractive to own, and also included maintenance, insurance and product warranty. After the launch in New Delhi, both bikes have also been launched in Pune, with the Revolt RV 400 available at monthly payment plans, starting at ₹ 3,499, and the RV 300 at ₹ 2,999 per month. The monthly subscription plan under the My Revolt Plan continues, but the company has now also introduced the Revolt Cash Down plan, under which customers can make an one-time payment to buy a Revolt electric motorcycle.

Also Read: Revolt Electric Motorcycles Sold Out Till October 2019

The Revolt RV 400 is packed with new generation features, like cloud connectivity, synthesised sounds and a dedicated mobile app

Under the Cash Down plan, the Revolt RV 300 is priced at ₹ 84,999, while the Revolt RV 400 has been priced at ₹ 98,999. But these are ex-showroom prices, and additional costs, like registration, insurance, smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years will have to borne separately by customers. The cost "before on-road", which is essentially, the ex-showroom price, also includes the FAME II subsidy offered by the government.

Watch the Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review:

Also Read: Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review

The Revolt RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge, ridden at a constant 65 kmph

Also Read: Revolt Electric Motorcycle Variants Explained

The Revolt electric motorcycles are already sold out in Delhi and Pune till the end of October, where the bikes are currently offered on sale. Bookings are currently offered for the second batch of deliveries scheduled for November and December 2019, as well as January and February, 2020. The company has said that it will soon close bookings for the second batch of deliveries as well. After Delhi and Pune, the Revolt bikes will now be offered in new hubs across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next four months, the company said in a statement.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.