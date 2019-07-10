Revolt Gets Over 2,500 Pre-Bookings For RV 400 In India

The launch date for the Revolt RV 400 has no been confirmed yet

Revolt Intellicorp has received over 2,500 pre-bookings for the RV 400 in the 15 days since it began taking bookings June 25, 2019 onwards. The company is taking pre-bookings on its website along with Amazon as well. Revolt Intellicorp's RV 400 electric motorcycle is available for pre-bookings for ₹ 1,000. The Revolt RV 400 was unveiled for the first time on June 18, and is described by the company as India's first AI-enabled motorcycle. The RV400 electric motorcycle will offer a choice of three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport. The Revolt RV400 boasts of a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode, range is expected to be around 80-90 km and Sport mode range will depend on riding style and terrain.

Also Read: Revolt Starts Taking Bookings For RV 400 on Amazon

(The full specifications of the Revolt RV400 will be revealed at the time of the launch)

Electric bikes may be noiseless, but the RV400 will offer a choice of synthesised sounds which can be selected from the Revolt app. Motorcycle purists will appreciate this feature, and Revolt will also offer full customisation for owners to design their own sound mimicking an exhaust note from any conventional motorcycle, much like the choice to download multiple ringtones on any mobile phone.

Also Read: Revolt RV 400; Top Five Features

The RV400 will also have a dedicated mobile app which will offer a complete range of features, including satellite navigation, bike locator, real-time bike information and diagnostics, geo-fencing for security, doorstep battery delivery, online payment gateway for battery swap, and anti-theft features. We expect the Revolt RV400 to be priced under ₹ 1 lakh, maybe even as less as ₹ 80,000-90,000 (ex-showroom). The company will announce the complete details and specifications of the RV400 at the time of the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.