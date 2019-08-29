Revolt Electric Motorcycle Variants Explained

Revolt Intellicorp has launched two electric commuter motorcycles, the Revolt RV 400, and the Revolt RV 300. Both the RV 300 and the RV 400 look near similar, but there are differences in the frame, colours and more importantly, in the specifications of the electric motor, battery and other features. The Revolt RV 400 is the more performance-oriented model, with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph, and ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge of the lithium-ion battery, provided you ride at a constant 65 kmph. The Revolt electric motorcycles also come with a dedicated Revolt mobile app, and other features, including a Battery Switch network for swapping charged batteries, and you can also order charged batteries for doorstep delivery.

Also Read: Revolt RV 400 Launched In India With Monthly Payment Plans

Each Revolt electric motorcycle is only available on the MyRevoltPlan with monthly payments

The Revolt RV 300 and RV 400 are offered on sale with the MyRevoltPlan, with monthly payments starting at ₹ 2,999 for the Revolt RV 300 and ₹ 3,499 for the Revolt RV 400. The RV 400 is available in a choice of two different variants - a standard variant as well as a premium variant, with monthly payments of ₹ 3,999 for the premium variant. All Revolt electric motorcycles come with a product warranty of 5 years (or 75,000 km, whichever is earlier), and the battery has unlimited warranty (8 years/1.5 lakh kilometres) as well. Service intervals are at 10,000 km, and cost of consumables, including brake pads are covered under the service, which is included in the total cost, so is practically free for 3 years or 30,000 km. Here's a look at all three variants of the Revolt electric motorcycles, and we try to get a sense of what each variant offers and what are the costs, variant to variant.

Watch the Revolt RV 400 Video Review Here:

Revolt RV 300

The Revolt RV 300 is the entry-level electric motorcycle model from Revolt Intellicorp. The RV 300 is powered by a 1.5kW electric motor, supported by a 2.7kW lithium-ion battery, and will have a claimed top speed of 65 kmph, with claimed battery range on a single charge between 80-150 km. The single-cradle frame is expected to be the same as the RV 400's, as will the suspension, but from the pictures, the swingarm of the RV 300 seems to be different than the RV 400.

The Revolt RV 300 seems to have a different swingarm and distinct body graphics

The RV 300 will also get the 4G LTE SIM embedded with a 5-year subscription, but will miss out on certain features like the immobiliser, remote key, and sound simulator system. The RV 300 can be purchased for a booking amount of ₹ 2,999 with monthly payments of ₹ 2,999 for 36 months, as well as an additional ₹ 5,000 for 4G connectivity, adding up to a total landed cost to the owner of ₹ 1,15,963.

Revolt RV 400 (Base Variant)

The base variant Revolt RV 400 shares the same 3 kW electric motor with 170 Nm of instant torque and a 3.24kW lithium-ion battery. The frame is single-cradle with 37 mm upside down forks, an adjustable rear monoshock, with a bolt-on sub-frame and aluminium swingarm.

Each Revolt electric motorcycle is only available on the MyRevoltPlan with monthly payments right now

Like the Revolt RV 300, the base variant RV 400 also misses out on immobiliser, remote key, push start, and sound simulator system. The base model Revolt RV 400 can be purchased with a booking amount of ₹ 3,499 with monthly payments of ₹ 3,499 for 36 months, and the additional ₹ 5,000 for 4G connectivity, totalling to a cost of ₹ 1,34,463 after three years to the owner.

The Revolt RV 400 premium variant has more standard features, including free tyre replacement in 3 years

Revolt RV 400 (Premium Variant)

The technical specifications of the premium variant of the Revolt RV 400 are identical to the base variant, but the premium variant gets some standard features which the base variant, as well as the RV 300 miss out on. The three-year 4G connectivity package is included in the price, and the RV 400 will have a total cost of ₹ 1,47,963. But for the extra cost, the RV 400 gets the bike immobiliser, remote key, push start and sound simulator system as standard.

Revolt RV 300 Revolt RV 400 Base Model Revolt RV 400 Premium Model Total Cost After 37 months ₹ 1,15,963 ₹ 1,34,463 ₹ 1,47,963 (Price includes servicing costs & consumables, 4G connectivity for 3 years, insurance & registration)

The premium variant also includes one-time tyre replacement within three years of ownership, and that is included in the total cost. With just a ₹ 500 difference in the monthly payment, the premium variant does seem to offer good value, considering it gets all the bells and whistles included in the additional cost.To know more about how the Revolt RV 400 performs, look up our first ride review. We spent some time hustling it around a small Go Kart track to see what it offers, in terms of performance, ride and handling.

Also Read: Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.