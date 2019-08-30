New Cars and Bikes in India

Revolt Electric Cafe Racer Teased; Could Be The Next Launch

After launching the RV 300 and the RV 400, Revolt Intellicorp is now gearing up towards the launch of its next model, which will be an electric cafe racer!

| Published:
0  Views
We expect the Revolt electric cafe racer to be launched in late 2019 or early 2020

Highlights

  • The Revolt Cafe Racer was teased at the launch of the RV 300 & RV 400
  • The cafe racer could be launched later this year or in early 2020
  • We expect the cafe racer to borrow the same motor & frame as the RV 400

Revolt Intellicorp recently launched the RV 300 and the RV 400, which are India's first electric motorcycles. We have already told you about the motorcycle in our comprehensive review which you can read here. At the launch itself, the company gave a hint of its future plans by showing a teaser of an electric cafe racer, which could possibly be its next launch. The teaser image shows a sketch of a motorcycle with a round headlamp, low-set clip on handlebars, short seat and a cafe racer style cowl at the rear. The sketch also shows knobby tyres, further accentuating its sporty intent. The sculpted fuel tank gets knee recesses for gripping when riding fast and there is tyre hugger at the rear too adding to the looks. We believe the Revolt electric cafe racer could borrow the frame and the electric motor from the RV 400 and in all probability it could be positioned above the RV 400. We expect the motorcycle to be launched later in 2019 or early 2020.

Also Read: Revolt RV 300, RV 400 Launched In India

Revolt wants its electric motorcycles to be affordable and therefore, instead of giving an ex-showroom price, the company launched its electric bikes with a monthly payment plan. The RV 300 could be yours for a monthly payment of ₹ 2,999 for 37 months. Similarly, the standard RV 400 and the premium RV 400 have a payment plan of ₹ 3,499 and ₹ 3,999 for 37 months. For all you know, Revolt could launch its electric café racer with a similar plan.

Also Read: Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycles Variants Explained

0 Comments

The Revolt RV400 is equipped with an embedded 4G LTE SIM which enables the internet and cloud-connected features of the motorcycle. The lithium-ion battery of the RV 400 has an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge, and it will take less than four hours to fully charge the battery. The RV 400 is a quiet, electric motorcycle and the 3kW electric motor offers 175 Nm of instant torque, with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph.

