Retro-Themed Hyundai 45 Concept Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

The future is 8-bit. At least that's what Hyundai's new '45' concept suggests that was recently teased, ahead of its debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show on September 10, 2019. Inspired by the automaker's first model in the 1970s, the 45 fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design, according to the company. The car that the automaker speaks of is the Hyundai Pony that was introduced in 1975 and was the first mass market car in South Korea. The Hyundai 45 concept not only pays homage to the Pony but also takes a retro design cue or two for its EVs.

While the teaser does not give out any major details about the Hyundai 45 concept, we do get a clearer look at the silhouette of the car that is more angular and boxy than we thought. The dot-matrix taillights though do standout and certainly something we wouldn't mind seeing on the production EV cars of the future too. It also sits well with the neo retro theme fo the car, something Honda too explored successfully with its new E, electric compact car.

Hyundai is known for making some bold styling choices and while its current cars get that 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, this would be a welcome change. We will, of course, get the complete look at the new 45 in a few days from now at Frankfurt and we do expect something radical from the Korean carmaker.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.