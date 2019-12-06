Renault's November Sales Up By 77% Led By Strong Demand For The Triber

Renault India has shared its domestic sales numbers for the month of November 2019, during which the company witnessed a 77 per cent growth. Last month, Renault India's total domestic sales stood at 10,882 units, as against the 6134 vehicles sold in November 2018. In comparison, October 2019 also was a strong month for the carmaker, with Renault selling 11, 516 cars during the Diwali month, registering a growth of 63 per cent, as compared to the 7,066 units sold during the same month last year. Renault India's Year-To-Date (YTD), April 2019 to November 2019, currently stands at 76,905 units.

Also Read: Renault Triber Review

The Renault Kwid was the second best-selling car in November at 4,182 units

Also Read: Renault India Delivers Over 10,000 Triber MPVs In Just 2 Months

In the second half of 2019, Renault India had three important launches, the Duster facelift came in July, the all-new Renault Triber was launched in August, and the Kwid facelift went on sale in October 2019. While the Duster and the Kwid's sales numbers have largely remained the same, the Triber has added a major boost to the company's monthly sales. In fact, between August and November, the company cumulatively sold 18,511 units of the Renault Triber with an average of 4600 units a month. In November the Triber also overtook the Kwid as the best-selling Renault car in India at 6,071 units, for the third time since its launch.

Also Read: Renault Kwid Review | Also Read: 2019 Renault Duster Facelift Review

As for the other models, the Renault Kwid was the second best-selling car in November at 4,182 units, followed by the Renault Duster at 505 units, and the Captur accounted for 118 units. However, the Renault Lodgy continued to the company's poorest performer with only 6 units being sold last month. Last month the company also announce some massive discounts to boost sales, which included a case discount of ₹ 3 lakh on the Captur, benefits up to ₹ 1.55 lakh on the Duster, and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 50,000 with the Kwid.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.