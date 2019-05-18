New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019

Renault's autonomous electric Zoe Cab prototype is part of the company's ongoing Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project to develop autonomous and electric vehicles for shared mobility space.

View Photos
Renault is working on creating a car-on-demand service using autonomous electric Zoe Cab prototypes

Groupe Renault has recently showcased its new self-driving concept car, Renault Zoe, at the Viva Technology Exhibition or Viva Tech 2019, in Paris. The new autonomous car is part of the company's ongoing Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project to develop autonomous and electric vehicles for shared mobility space. The project focuses on developing a comprehensive autonomous transportation system which includes autonomous vehicles, a supervision system, connected infrastructure and customer applications. Essentially, Renault is working on creating a car-on-demand service using autonomous electric Zoe Cab prototype vehicles. These prototype cars are currently undergoing testing on the Paris-Saclay urban campus.

thud999g

Renault Zoe Autonomous Car at Viva Tech

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

Developed in collaboration with tech partners like the Transdev Group, IRT SystemX, the VEDECOM Institute and the University of Paris-Saclay, the Renault Zoe is designed to work as an app-based ride-hailing service. The service is designed to provide many pick-up and drop-off points, which do not interfere with other traffic and are located near (never much more than 300 meters from) the most frequented campus areas. If needed, the vehicle stops on the way to pick up another passenger travelling along all or part of the same route. People travelling to the campus by public transportation will be able to use the service to freely move around the site.

The car offers a seating capacity for 3 passengers only because currently, the Renault Zoe is using level 4 autonomous tech, which requires the presence of a safety driver in the car to take over in the event of an unwanted situation that the car can't handle. Having said that, the car is fitted with several cameras and sensors that read the situation on the roads, pedestrian movements, and traffic signals and acts accordingly, without the need for human intervention.

av8qngdo

The Renault Zoe Cab prototype cars are currently undergoing testing on the Paris-Saclay urban campus

0 Comments

Technical details with regards to the electric motor and battery capacity haven't been shared with us at the moment, but we expect more information to come out soon as the company hopes to commence public trials by the end of this year. However, the full-scale application of the Renault Zoe in real-world conditions is expected to take a couple more years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
TAGS :
Renault Zoe Renault Zoe Autonomous Cab Zoe Self-driving car Viva Tech 2019 Renault Diverless Car

Latest News

Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
Osamu Masuko To Step Down As Mitsubishi Motors CEO, Takao Kato To Succeed Him
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
President Donald Trump Delays Decision On Auto Tariffs For Up To 6 Months
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Renault Starts Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab Project To Develop Future Mobility Solutions
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
Bajaj Auto Beats Industry Slowdown, Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In Net Profit
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Honda CBR650R Deliveries Begin In India
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Two-Wheeler Riders Without Helmet Will Not Be Able To Buy Petrol In Noida
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
2019 BMW X5: 5 Things You Need To Know
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI
Tata Ace Mini-Truck Will Make The Shift To BS-VI

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.3
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 15.55 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
x
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
Next Generation Royal Enfield Classic Spotted In Chennai
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
MG Hector: 5 Things You Need To Know
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities