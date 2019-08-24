Renault Triber: What We Know So Far

The Renault Triber is all set to hit the market next week and it is here to shake things up in a dormant subcompact MPV segment which at present has only one product - the Datsun Go+. But as far as subcompact 7-seaters go it also will take on the Mahindra TUV300. The Triber, according to Renault India, is a premium offering with better looks, well-finished interiors and a long feature list. That said, it still has a lot to share with its younger sibling- the Kwid. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming model.

Platform

The Renault Triber is based on a modified version of Kwid's CMF-A platform. The Renault Triber is based on a modified version of Kwid's CMF-A platform.

The Renault Triber is underpinned by a revamped version of Kwid's CMF-A platform and the company says that it's been upgraded with 90 per cent new parts in a bid to optimize the cabin space and improve NVH levels.

Subcompact MPV

The Triber is a sub-four meter seven seater MPV. The Triber is a sub-four meter seven seater MPV.

The Renault Triber measures under four metres just like the Datsun Go+ and looks more like a jacked-up hatchback than a cross-MPV. However, elements like bold claddings and skid plates go well with the design and the face looks modern adorned with minimal sculpting and subtle use of chrome around the fog lamp housing and in the grille. The overall design looks very urban as well featuring wide window frames and design elements to mask its bulges, particularly below the C-Pillar and a fine sculpting at the rear.

Is A Seven Seater

It gets segment-first third-row detachable seats. It gets segment-first third-row detachable seats.

The cabin of the Triber is 2933 mm long making it just a bit more spacious than a premium hatchback. However, Renault has cleverly managed to put in seven seats inside the Triber, of course it has 5+2 seating configuration and the third row is ideal for children. But the interesting bit here is that third row seats are detachable and can be completely removed when not required, making for a bigger boot. The boot space is limited to 84 litres when all seats are in use while it can be expanded to 625 litres.

Interiors

The cabin has a minimalist design with less buttons and switches. The cabin has a minimalist design with less buttons and switches.

On the inside, the Renault Triber has the most minimalist design with less buttons and switches, though the symmetrical dashboard looks a bit simple. The beige and grey colour combination is well put together and the third-row has better floor depth making it feasible for even adults for short distance commutes.

Features

It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Renault Triber is pretty well loaded and gets features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, Auto climate control, tilt-steering adjust, seat height adjust, MID display, four-door power windows, powered ORVMs and rear defogger among others.

Engine

The 1.0-litre engine powering the Kwid has been sourced from the Kwid. The 1.0-litre engine powering the Kwid has been sourced from the Kwid.

The Renault Triber tips the scale at 947 kg and gets the Kwid-sourced 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that in the Triber puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. However, the rev range is higher at 6250 rpm and even the peak torque range tops at 3500 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

