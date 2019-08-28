New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Triber vs Datsun GO+ vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price Comparison

While the new Renault Triber does undercut the petrol variants of both the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, it's still about Rs. 1.3 lakh more expensive than the Datsun GO+ MPV. However seeing the modular 3rd row and the additional features that premium is certainly justified.

In terms of pricing, the Renault Triber competes with Datsun GO+, Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Highlights

  • The Renault Triber is priced at Rs. 4.95 lakh to Rs. 6.49 lakh
  • Both Triber and Datsun GO+ only come in petrol+manual format
  • Both Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios get BS6 petrol engine

The Renault Triber has officially gone on sale in India today, priced very competitively at ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's the first subcompact 7-seater from the French carmaker in India. Although the features and attributes of the new Triber tell you that it's a sub-4-metre MPV, Renault wants us to see it as a premium hatchback with a unique twist. The twist being a first-of-its-kind modular third row called EasyFix, which allows you to convert the cabin layout from a 7-seater into a 6-seater or a 5-seater depending on your need.

The new Renault Triber is priced very competitively at ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh

This is why, in addition to its more apt rival, the Datsun GO+, the car also competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Because they don't' just fall in the same price range, but also address the same target group, which Renault calls the "Senior Millennials".

Renault Triber vs Rivals - Price Comparison

po6r1h68

The Datsun GO+ only comes with a petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, like the Triber

Datsun's GO+ MPV is the most affordable model among all four cars and comes at a starting price of ₹ 3.86 lakh, which is ₹ 1.3 lakh cheaper than the base model of the Renault Triber. In fact, even the top-end trim of the GO+ is about ₹ 55,000 cheaper than the range-topping Triber at ₹ 5.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, both the Renault Triber and Datsun GO+ are currently offered only with a petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Triber gets a 71 bhp 1.0 ENERGY petrol engine, the GO+ get a 67 bhp, 1.2-litre unit.

Models Petrol MT Petrol AMT
Renault Triber ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh NA
Datsun GO+ ₹ 3.86 lakh to ₹ 5.94 lakh NA
Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.14 lakh to ₹ 7.53 lakh ₹ 6.61 lakh to ₹ 7.97 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 7.14 lakh ₹ 6.37 lakh to ₹ 6.98 lakh
r0vks5ms

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the most expensive off all four models at ₹ 5.14 lakh to ₹ 7.97 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10, on the other hand, are offered in both petrol and diesel option, however, for this comparison, we'll only consider the former in both cases. So, as for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, it's the most expensive of the lot with its petrol variants priced between ₹ 5.14 lakh and ₹ 7.97 lakh. As for the petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, it's priced from ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 7.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the cars are powered by an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, and both are BS6 compliant, and both get the option of a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Both are just 5-seaters.

kkrk658o

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a ton of segment first features including LED fog lamps and more

