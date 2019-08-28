Renault Triber vs Datsun GO+ vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price Comparison

The Renault Triber has officially gone on sale in India today, priced very competitively at ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's the first subcompact 7-seater from the French carmaker in India. Although the features and attributes of the new Triber tell you that it's a sub-4-metre MPV, Renault wants us to see it as a premium hatchback with a unique twist. The twist being a first-of-its-kind modular third row called EasyFix, which allows you to convert the cabin layout from a 7-seater into a 6-seater or a 5-seater depending on your need.

The new Renault Triber is priced very competitively at ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh

This is why, in addition to its more apt rival, the Datsun GO+, the car also competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Because they don't' just fall in the same price range, but also address the same target group, which Renault calls the "Senior Millennials".

Renault Triber vs Rivals - Price Comparison

The Datsun GO+ only comes with a petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, like the Triber

Datsun's GO+ MPV is the most affordable model among all four cars and comes at a starting price of ₹ 3.86 lakh, which is ₹ 1.3 lakh cheaper than the base model of the Renault Triber. In fact, even the top-end trim of the GO+ is about ₹ 55,000 cheaper than the range-topping Triber at ₹ 5.94 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, both the Renault Triber and Datsun GO+ are currently offered only with a petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Triber gets a 71 bhp 1.0 ENERGY petrol engine, the GO+ get a 67 bhp, 1.2-litre unit.

Models Petrol MT Petrol AMT Renault Triber ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh NA Datsun GO+ ₹ 3.86 lakh to ₹ 5.94 lakh NA Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.14 lakh to ₹ 7.53 lakh ₹ 6.61 lakh to ₹ 7.97 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 7.14 lakh ₹ 6.37 lakh to ₹ 6.98 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is the most expensive off all four models at ₹ 5.14 lakh to ₹ 7.97 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10, on the other hand, are offered in both petrol and diesel option, however, for this comparison, we'll only consider the former in both cases. So, as for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, it's the most expensive of the lot with its petrol variants priced between ₹ 5.14 lakh and ₹ 7.97 lakh. As for the petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, it's priced from ₹ 4.99 lakh to ₹ 7.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the cars are powered by an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, and both are BS6 compliant, and both get the option of a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Both are just 5-seaters.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a ton of segment first features including LED fog lamps and more

In terms of looks, we have to says the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios are a tad more appealing than the Triber, but on paper, the features are pretty at par with each other. The cars come with projector headlamps (except for the GO+), LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, and foglamps. The cabin, on the other hand, gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, and dual airbags (standard), however, the Triber is the only one to get 4 airbags in the top-end variant.

