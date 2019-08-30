Renault Triber: Variants Explained In Detail

The much-anticipated Renault Triber officially went on sale in India this week and the company has certainly managed to achieve very aggressive pricing for the car. Launched at ₹ 4.95 lakh to ₹ 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new Renault Triber has managed to undercut two of its key rivals, Maruti Suzuki Swift and the newly launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Triber only comes in petrol-manual option and is offered four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, and the car comes with a bunch of features right from the base trim. Here's a detailed explanation as to what each of these four variants has to offer.

Here's Are The Renault Triber's Variants Explained In Details:

Renault Triber RXE:

As mentioned in our price comparison story, the new Renault Triber comes with a host of smart standard features across the variant line-up. The base trim itself comes with features like projector headlamps, distinctive wheel arch cladding, body-coloured bumpers, wheel centre cap, along with black ORVMs and door handles. Similarly, the cabin of the RXE trim also comes with dual-tone black and light beige dashboard with black inner door handles, LED instrument cluster (amber colour), and mason black fabric upholstery.

Renault Triber is offered four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ and even the base trim gets a host of standard features

Even the comfort and convenience features are pretty extensive as it comes with an electric power steering, front power windows, air-con vents (1st row only), slide/recline/fold and tumble function for the second row with 60:40 split, and even the car's signature EasyFix modular seats for third-row with fold/tumble function. The car also gets an electric tailgate release button on the centre console, open storage on the centre console, and a 12V power socket. Even in terms of safety, the car is pretty well-equipped offering features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, load limiter + pretensioner (driver only), speed alert warning, seat belt reminder - driver + passenger, rear parking sensor, pedestrian protection.

Renault Triber RXL: (+RXE features)

In addition to the features offered with the RXE trim, the RXL variant gets body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, full plastic wheel cover, black decals on the doors, blacked-out B- and C-pillar, and chrome inserts for the front grille. The cabin, on the other hand, also comes with a piano black finish on the dual-tone dashboard, LED instrument cluster (white colour), HVAC knobs with a chrome ring, side air vents with a satin outline, and an instrument cluster with satin semi-outline. Other features include - height adjust tilt steering, rear AC with 2nd/3rd-row vents, cooled storage in the centre console, remote central locking, ORVM - manual internal adjust, R&GO audio system with Bluetooth and USB connection and 2 front speakers. In terms of safety, the only two additions are speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock function.

The Renault Triber gets a smart-looking cabin with an 8-inch infotainment system

Renault Triber RXT: (+RXL features)

Over the features offered with the RXL trim, the RXT variant comes with exterior addition like triple edge chrome front grille, roof rails with a load-carrying capacity of 50kg, and skid plates - front and rear. The cabin, at the same time, comes with chrome accents for the front air vents, LED instrument cluster with chrome outline, and japda fabric upholstery. Other features include - electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows, front seatback pockets, an 8-inch MediaNAV touchscreen infotainment system and 4 speakers. The Triber also gets day & night adjustable IRVM, rear room lighting, upper glove box, cooled lower glove box, seat drawer under the driver seat, vanity mirror - passenger side, 12V socket for 2nd row.

Renault Triber RXZ: (+RXT features)

In addition to the features offered with the RXT trim, the top-spec RXZ variant comes with offerings like - style flexed alloy wheels and LED daytime running lamps, along with silver accents for the dual-tone dashboard, chrome finished parking brake button and knobs on front air vents. The car also gets push-button start with chrome surround, piano black finish around MediaNAV system, silver finish for inner door handles and gear knob, steering wheel insert, and 3D spacer fabric upholstery. Other features include - 2 front tweeters, smart access card, rear wiper, washer & defogger, auto up down driver window, a rearview camera, vanity mirror - driver side, 12V socket for 3rd row. The top-spec trim also gets two additional side airbags for front passengers.

The third row of the Renault Triber with modular EasyFix seats is standard in all 4 variants

Conclusion:

At ₹ 6.49 lakh, the top-of-the-line RXZ variant is certainly a smart value proposition, especially with features like four airbags, push-button start, LED DRLs, 15-inch alloys, and more in addition to the standard features. In fact, both the Swift and the Grand i10 Nios only get 2 front airbags and the Triber is cheaper than both their respective top-end petrol variants. However, if you do not mind starting your car with a key instead of a button, and won't miss few chrome details, alloy wheels, a 12V socket for 3rd row, or piano black finish for the infotainment system, then the RXT variant will certainly be more than enough. It still gets the infotainment system, rear AC vents, and dual front airbags, and is capable of offering the same level of comfort to passengers in all three rows as the RXZ trim.

