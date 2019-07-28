Renault Triber Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Renault Triber will be the newest subcompact multi-seater to hit the Indian market and is slated for launch next month. The all-new offering was unveiled last month and is an India-specific model offering seven seats on a budget. Ahead of its launch, the new Triber has been spotted undisguised and can be seen in two colour options - orange and red. Renault is not calling the Triber an MPV and instead is aiming to take on the B-segment hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo and the likes. Spotted in the top-end trim, the Triber can be seen with alloy wheels, projector headlamps, chrome grille and more.

The Renault Triber will get an all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 70 bhp Renault Triber ₹ 7 - 9 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Renault Triber measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width and 1643 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2636 mm while the ground clearance is 182 mm, which makes it apt to handle our rough roads. The third row adds to the seating capacity but does leave little room for luggage in the boot at just 84 litres. That said, the Triber gets flexible seating that helps expand cargo space to 320 litres with the rear seats folded and can be further increased to 625 litres with the second row down.

The Renault Triber has been developed with joint efforts of teams in India and France

The Triber's cabin too gets all the essentials and is step above what is offered on the Kwid. The dashboard is finished with soft touch materials and so gets piano black finish on the centre console. The touchscreen system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the instrument console is completely digital. There are two separate glove box compartments for increased storage space, while the feature list includes rear AC vents, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera and all four power windows. The MPV also comes with rear parking sensors and the speed alert warning as standard.

Power on the Renault Triber will come from the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor. Renault says the motor comes from its global powertrain used in cars across Europe and South America, and gets the dual VVT system for better response at lower revs. The motor produces 70 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, and will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT unit. Pricing for the Triber is expected to start from around ₹ 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom), which will be a competitive price tag with no direct rival in sight barring its sibling - the Datsun GO+.

Source: Ketan Thakkar

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.