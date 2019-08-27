Renault Triber: Price Expectation

Renault India is all set to introduce the world to the Triber subcompact MPV tomorrow. India will mark the Renault Triber's global debut and will see the company bringing in yet another unique product to the country. The last few times the company decided to bring something new to the country, it worked wonders for it and this includes the Duster Compact SUV and the Kwid hatchback. The Triber will be a 7 seater MPV, however, it's a flexi 7 seater and that's what makes it unique to the Indian market. The Renault Triber enters a segment which does not see much competition. The Triber aims to be a versatile vehicle for those looking to have space, features and an imposing appearance, while being on a budget. Compact multi-seaters are a yet to be explored segment with the exception of the Datsun GO+, but Renault is looking to into this potential by bring positioning the Triber as a young and versatile premium hatchback, instead of an MPV. Given this versatility, Renault will look to price it very aggressively and hence we think that the price will start at ₹ 4.99 lakh and go all the way up to 6.75 lakh.

The Renault Triber shares its underpinnings with the Kwid but gets an all-new engine

The Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid in the automaker's line-up. The Triber though is sustantially larger than its hatchback sibling and measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width, 1643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2636 mm. The model ground clearance stands at 182 mm, while the kerb weight is 947 kg.

On the design front, the Renault Triber carries a familiar design language that has been evolved by the company. The model sits tall and gets a bold front with the large triple-edge chrome grille. The car also comes with projector lens, while there are signature Renault design features such as LED daytime running lights circled in chrome and black headlamp masks. The bumper gets skid plates for the assertive look that extends to the rear as well, with the doors and arches covered in body cladding. At the rear, the Triber gets two-part eagle beak tail lamps that gives a wider appearance to the vehicle.

Renault has begun dispatches of the new Triber to dealers, ahead of the launch of August 28, 2019

The Triber gets a clutter-free layout with a dual-tone themed cabin. The interior is finished in black and beige colour schemes that extends from the dashboard to the seats, with silver accents on the steering wheel and air vents. The large screen takes prominence on the centre console, while the overall design has been intended for a simple look and to liberate more space. All three rows gets 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfortability of the passengers. A small quarter-glass just after the C-pillar will help improve the sense of space in the third row.

The Renault Triber is loaded on the feature front most prominent of which will be the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The system will provide access to a host of apps and also playback videos through by played via the USB. The car will also get an LED instrument console with an 8.9 cm LCD screen, along with a start-stop button, and a hands-free system that offers features like auto-lock function. The car gets air conditioning with all vents for all three rows, while there's a cooled glovebox and storage compartment as well to keep those liquids cool.

The Renault Triber is feature rich with an 8-inch infotainment system, while the third row is removable

Renault says the new Triber offers more than 100 different seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The different configurations include a five seater with the third row completely removed to increase boot capacity, while the Tribe mode sees all the seven seats being used. There's also the Surfing mode that lets you remove one of the two independent seats from the third row to store uniquely shaped objects like a surf board. Lastly, the camping mode will let you get rid of the second and the third row in favour of seating for two and a huge cargo area.

Power on the Renault Triber will come from the new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol energy engine that is tuned for 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The new motor will come paired with the 5-speed manual and EASY-R AMT options.

