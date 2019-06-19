New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Triber MPV: What To Expect

The Renault Triber has been in the works for quite some time and finally it will be making its first public appearance today.

View Photos
The Renault Triber is underpinned by a modified version of the CMF-A platform.

Highlights

  • The Renault Triber will get detachable third-row seats.
  • It will be spawned by a modified version of the CMF-A platform.
  • It will be bigger in dimensions and will be over four metres in length.

Renault India has been working on to fill the white spaces in its product line-up and we knew that a budget MPV was under evaluation. The Renault Triber has been in the works for quite some time and finally it will be making its first public appearance today. There were lots of anticipations about the new product ever since we saw its first set of spy pictures and all of us were seeking for more details. carandbike did manage to get some exclusive information from Renault about its third-row seating which is one of the most important aspects of this MPV. However, there is much to be revealed and we all are waiting for the details. Meanwhile, let's have a look at what all we know so far.

Also Read: Renault Triber MPV Teased Ahead Of Its Global Reveal

Renault Triber

₹ 7 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jun 2019

It's A Seven Seater MPV

The Renault Triber can seat seven people, however, it will be different from what we have seen in the Datsun Go+. In fact, it will be positioned little higher in the hierarchy to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.

It Will Get Segment-First Flexible Third Row Seating

Renault has been smart with the Triber and as we exclusively reported, the Triber will get detachable third-row seats which can be taken out to optimize the cargo space. It will have manual folding and unlatching operation that would be simple for most people to carry out.

Also Read: Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating 

It's Based On The CMF-A Platform

Yes! The Renault Triber is based on a slightly modified version of the CMF-A platform which underpins a range of Renault and Nissan products including the Kwid and Datsun Redi-Go.

It Will Have Bigger Dimensions

jt9hk5ikThe Renault Triber will not be a sub-four meter SUV and will exceed in size.

The spy pictures of the Renault Triber suggest that it won't be a sub-four metre MPV and will be tall enough to make for more than adequate headroom. In fact, it will be a crossover MPV and will get bold claddings all around making it look robust.

It Will Be Exported From The Indian Market

0 Comments

While India will be the first manufacturing base for the Triber, it will be exported to other markets as well. Markets like Brazil may eventually make their own versions of the MPV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.58 - 19.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 7.86 - 11.56 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV300 AMT Review
Mahindra XUV300 AMT Review
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities