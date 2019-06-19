Renault Triber MPV Unveiled In India

The Renault Triber MPV had been a long time coming and has finally made its global debut in India. The all-new MPV is based on the same CMF-A platform that underpins the Kwid, and is a seven-seater offering tucked under the four-metre mark. At that size, the new Renault Triber is a direct rival to the Datsun GO+, but gets a completely different design language that help make for a roomier cabin than the and improved space. In fact, Renault is comparing the Triber to a number of B-segment hatchbacks, with the French model offering the additional third row seating that is more practical. Here are all the details on the new Triber.

The Renault Triber gets an evolutionary design language on the lines of the Kwid. This makes for a tall and SUV-ish appearance on the new model, but with urban looks and enough sculpting to defy its bulges. The face has got just the right hint of robustness and Renault has not overdone it in a bid to build on the MPV looks. The new chrome grille is not exactly V-Shaped like we have seen in other Renault models, but looks a bit similar to that on the upcoming Duster facelift. There are plenty of rugged elements too including the body cladding on the sides and the roof rails, while the model unveiled gets alloy wheels along with faux skid plates.

The Renault Triber measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width, 1643 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2636 mm. The model ground clearance stands at 182 mm, while the kerb weight is 947 kg. With respect to safety, the model will get four airbags (dual front and side), along with the rear parking sensors, speed limit alert, three-point seatbelts for all rows, and reverse camera.

Inside, the Renault Triber gets a 625 litre boot capacity without the third row, while the second row is sliding that will help passengers easy ingress and egress to the back. The third row seats are detachable and can be taken out to optimize cargo space if only five people are travelling. Otherwise, it is a seven-seater with 5+2 seating configuration. There will be a six-seater configuration as well that will limit the boot capacity to 320 litres, while the seven seater version to 84 litres. The Triber also scores on the equipment front and gets a digital instrument console, start-stop button, and keyless entry with auto lock function. The model also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, HVAC unit with pillar-mounted rear air vents.

Power on the Renault Triber comes from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with dual VVT system that develops 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of peak torque available at 3500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT options. The MPV will be offered with a 15-inch alloys on the top variants, while the mid and base trims will get 14-inch wheels wrapped in Ceat tyres.

