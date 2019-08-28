Renault has finally launched the Triber in India at a starting price of ₹ 4.95 which goes all the way up to ₹ 6.49 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Triber is essentially a sub-four meter MPV based on a modified version of the CMF-A platform which also spawns the Kwid, but the French carmaker claims to have upgraded it with as much as 90 per cent new components in a bid to make it more spacious and refined. The idea here is to come up with an alternative for buyers who want a more versatile product at the price of a hatchback.

Also Read: Renault Triber Interior Explained

Renault Triber 5.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) Book Now

The Triber is a seven-seater MPV with detachable mechanism for the last row seats which allows you to remove them completely and make way for more luggage. You get two individual seats in the third row so you can take just one when six are on board or both seats when fewer people are travelling. And the third row can also be used by adults for a short commute, thanks to the floor depth. The boot space is limited to 84 litres when all seats are in use while it can be expanded to 625 litres.

The Triber sees the use of 90% new components to make it spacious and refined

On the inside, the Triber has a minimalist cabin with less buttons and switches. The dual-tone interiors are finished in beige and grey colours which go well together and the dashboard gets a symmetrical design and features trapezoidal air-con vents. The black and beige seat upholstery contrasts with the cabin and both second and third row get dedicated air-con vents. However, what makes the cabin even more desirable and adequate for seven passengers are the wide window frames which do not let the occupants feel hemmed in. The second row can also be adjusted and reclined to make space for passengers in the last row.

Also Read: Renault Triber All You Need To Know

The Renault Triber comes with dual tone interiors and also gets Apple Carplay and Android Auto

It is also a pretty well loaded car and is equipped with a class-leading 8-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides these, the Triber is also equipped with a push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry. In terms of safety feature, it comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, the mandatory speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder which helps it to comply with the new safety norms.

Also Read: Renault Triber Unveiled In India

The boot space is extremely versatile and there are various combinations that can be created

Renault's efforts to make its cars look robust continues even with the Triber and typical SUVish elements like the matte black claddings all around along with the skid plates make the job quite evident. That said, there is enough sculpting on the surface to mask its bulges, particularly on the sides and around the haunches. Moreover, the 15-inch wheels too go well with the overall dimensions.

Also Read: Renault Triber Bookings Open

The Renault Triber will only be available with the petrol engine

Powering the Triber is the same, Kwid sourced, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that in the Triber puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. However, the rev range is higher at 6250 rpm and even the peak torque range tops at 3500 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and tips the scale at 947 kg. The Datsun Go+ is the obvious rival that comes across our mind but Renault at the same time is pitching it as an alternative for typical hatchback buyers who want a bit more space. So it stacks up against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the recently launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as well. You might also be wondering about the Mahindra TUV300! Well, those customers have a different taste altogether.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.