Renault Triber Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Renault Triber is the first sub-4 metre 7-seater model and comes with a modular third row

The Renault Triber is all set to be launched in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. It's the first sub-4 metre 7-seater from Renault India, and will go up against the likes of the Datsun GO+. The Renault Triber is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Kwid and comes with a first of its kind modular third row, called EasyFix. In fact, the carmaker says that with EasyFix, you can configure the cabin layout in 100 different ways.

Under the hood, the Renault Triber is powered by a new 1.0-litre petrol engine that has been named the ENERGY engine. The 999 cc, three-cylinder petrol motor is capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit.

Renault Triber gets projector lights with LED DRLs with a wide airdam, underbody cladding, and silver faux skid plates

Visually, the Renault Triber comes with design and styling inline with the company's European-spec models. The car gets a set of sharp-looking headlamps with projector lights with LED daytime running lamps with a wide airdam, underbody cladding, and silver faux skid plates. The Triber also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, side and wheel arch cladding and larger roof rails and sleek taillamps.

The Renault Triber gets a black beige dual-tone treatment with silver inserts, while the centre stage is taken by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation among other features. The car will get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms and will also come with a reverse camera on offer.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Renault Triber: