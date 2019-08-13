Renault Triber Launch Date Announced; Bookings To Start From This Week

Bookings for the Renault Triber will start from August 17 and customers can book the car for Rs. 11,000

The much-anticipated Renault Triber is all set to go on sale in India on August 28, while bookings for the new 7-seater will commence later this week, from August 17. The carmaker has announced the customers can book the new sub-4-metre 7-seater both online or at any Renault authorised dealership by paying a token of ₹ 11,000. Renault India, which has rolled out the first Triber from the assembly line today, said that they have already started dispatches for the car to all its 350+ dealerships across India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & MD, Renault India and other members of the management at the Triber roll out

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, "India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We have a clear objective and strategy to accelerate our expansion in India, by doubling the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years. Renault Triber will play an important role in our expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity. Renault Triber is targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment."

The Renault Triber has 100 seating configurations with the last row's independent seats removable

The Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A platform that also underpins the Kwid in the automaker's line-up, and it measures 3990 mm in length, 1739 mm in width, 1643 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2636 mm. Even though it's a 7-seater, instead of identifying it as an MPV, the French automaker is calling it a premium hatchback with a unique twist. How? Well, it gets segment-first modular third row which can either be folded or entirely removed in minutes without the need for any tools and can be converted into a 6-seater or a 5-seater. Furthermore, even the second row gets a segment-first sliding function for added convenience.

The Renault Triber is loaded on equipment and comes with four airbags

The Triber is also pretty well-loaded with features like projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, alloy wheels, and several chrome details on the exterior. The cabin also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

"Renault Triber brings to the fore the expertise of our thorough customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault Triber offers Renault's contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. With the opening of bookings today, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Renault family," said Mamillapalle talking about the Triber.

