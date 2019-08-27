Renault Triber: Interior Explained In Detail

Renault Triber, the upcoming 7-seater from the French carmaker is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow, on August 28. It's the second MPV model from the company after the Renault Lodgy, and the first sub-4 metre 7-seater model from Renault India, but instead of identifying it as an MPV, the French automaker is calling it a premium hatchback with a unique twist. It's based on the same CMF-A platform as the Renault Kwid, and it comes with several segment-first features as well, especially inside the cabin, and here we'll tell you all about them.

The Triber gets a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, while the dashboard design is more plush over that on the Kwid.

Design and Styling:

Visually, the Renault Triber comes with a completely new design with new dual-tone light beige and black interior with silver accents on the dashboard. The dashboard itself gets a fresh design, featuring four trapezoidal air-con vents, two at the centre, and one in each corner. The car also gets matching black beige fabric upholstery and air vents for both second and third row. The Triber also comes with large windows allowing ample sunlight inside the cabin.

Lots of cleverly designed storage spaces inside the Triber make it quite practical to store things

Utility and Space:

The Triber comes with ample storage and utility space inside the cabin. Starting with the dashboard, it comes with two larger glove compartments and a small tray to keep your mobile phone, just below the climate control. Below, the centre console offers more storage area along with two cup holders and also a cooled glove box positioned behind the gear lever. Furthermore, each door comes with enough space to hold a 1-litre water bottle, and the driver and front passenger seats both come with map pockets at the back. The third row also gets cup holders on each side.

Lots of features from the higher segments make it to the Triber including push-button start, keyless entry & climate control

Features and Equipment:

In terms of features, the Triber comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation among other features. The second row comes with segment-first sliding and reclining function, plus the AC airflow controller is also positioned right behind the cooled glovebox offering easy access to rear passengers. Safety features include four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows. The car will get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms and will also come with a reverse camera on offer. Other creature comforts on offer include - a push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, climate control, and keyless entry.

The third row can be converted into a sixth or seventh seat, or removed altogether for more cargo space

EasyFix Modular Third Row:

The Renault Triber comes with a segment-first modular third row, what Renault calls, the Easy Fix, which allows you to convert the Triber into a 7-seater, 6-seater or a 5-seater within a couple of minutes, and without the need for any kind of tools. To remove the third-row seats, all one has to do is just push and remove the backrest down, pull the cord underneath the seat, and slowly pull the seat out of the anchor points. Thus, the 7-seater Triber can be converted into both, a 6-seater with 320 litres of boot space or a 5-seater with 625 litres luggage space. The second-row seats come with 60-40 split and the passenger side seat even topples down completely offering easy access to the third row, which also comes with three-point seat belts.

