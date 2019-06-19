Renault Triber Global Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

The Renault Triber makes its global debut today in India and it is a compact 7-seater MPV. It is Renault India has confirmed that the upcoming offering will be positioned in India between the Kwid and the Duster. The upcoming Renault Triber will be a compact car; similar to the Datsun GO+ and it will be a sub-4 metre vehicle like the latter. The Triber's platform will help Renault and Nissan to develop economies of scale in India, with similar parts and aggregates being used towards other future models. India is the lead market for the development and launch of the Renault Tiber but the product is expected to be sold in other parts of the world too. While India will also then be the first manufacturing base to export the Triber, other markets like Brazil may eventually make their own versions of the Triber.

(Renault Triber MPV Key Aspects)

The Triber is also expected to offer improved crash capacity and more safety features to make it compliant with the stringent safety norms that will be regulated from October 2019. This also means that features like ABS with EBD, dual-airbags standard, rear parking sensor, driver seatbelt reminder, and speed alert will be offered as standard fitment. The Renault Triber will also be offered in a wide variety of variants meaning the pricing of the lower variants will be aggressive and the top trims will be loaded with features.

The new Renault Triber will also come with a newly designed dashboard with two-tone black and beige treatment with a silver panel around the trapezoidal air-con vents. The car will also get a large centre touchscreen display for infotainment, which could come with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Renault had earlier mentioned that the new Triber will also come with a spacious cabin.

(Renault Triber MPV Spotted Testing In India)

The Renault Triber MPV will be all about the flexibility. So it will get a segment-first removable third-row seat. The car will have an easily removable third row that is expected to have a manual folding and unlatching operation that would be simple for most people to carry out easily. This will allow for the modularity aspect. One could opt for seating space for 7 passengers or a larger amount of boot volume for more cargo space, as you require.